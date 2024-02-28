Could GoDaddy’s new AI tool replace your marketing agency?
Airo is the latest in a range of all-in-one AI technologies targeted at time-strapped small businesses with tight budgets.
GoDaddy has launched Airo, a new AI-powered tool built to support small businesses.
Airo leverages AI technology to automatically deliver a host of marketing materials including domain suggestions, logos, email marketing campaigns, and more.
The new AI tool is free to use, although you will need to purchase a domain to generate the bespoke marketing materials. There are also paid options that can be unlocked such as premium email and website builder features and tools.
AI-powered small business tools
GoDaddy claims that, on average, small businesses can expect to save more than $4,000 and 300 hours of work in 2024 by using generative AI - yet few know where to start with leveraging new AI-powered technologies. This is where Airo aims to help.
Users start by inputting a short description of the business they want to launch. Airo then offers up suggestions for potential domains. Once a domain is purchased, the AI works to produce logo suggestions, website options, email accounts, email marketing campaigns, a fully populated social media calendar, social media and search engine ads, and even an option to register an LLC.
Businesses can pick and choose from the materials that Airo produces. For example, businesses that need a website can opt for an AI generated ‘Coming Soon’ landing page. Alternatively, Airo will use the information provided to build a full website complete with images and text. You can then use GoDaddy’s website builder tools to tweak and edit until it meets your needs.
Laka Sriram, VP of Product and lead on GoDaddy’s generative AI, told TechRadar that this is just the start of the company's AI offering for small businesses and other specialized tools such as one that will allow you to create an entire product or service catalog by simply taking a photo will be available to use soon.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Check out our list of the best AI website builders
- Beyond content: How to effectively use AI in your agency’s web building process
- Running a small business? We have listed the best small business website builders
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Previously working as a freelance content writer and editor, Owain has been writing about website builders, marketing, and a range of other business topics since 2017. During this time he has worked with industry leaders, spoken at several events, and been published on top media sites including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
Owain has gained hands-on experience with many leading website builders. This includes building his own ecommerce store on Shopify, creating several websites on WIX, and working with clients to grow their WordPress and Squarespace sites.
During his career, Owain has gained a breadth of marketing experience across industries ranging from complex engineering and international events to brand design and even brewing. Undertaking a 4 year apprenticeship in business, Owain has achieved a HNC, HND, and BA(Hons) in Business, Management, and Marketing alongside several professional qualifications from institutes including the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM).
When he isn’t thinking, talking, and writing about website builders, Owain is a keen practitioner and competitor in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, enjoys walking his dog, and spending time with his family.
Most Popular
By Cat Bussell
By Rhys Wood