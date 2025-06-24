Wix has released a new AI marketing assistant but don't fire your marketing manager yet
Wix's new AI Marketing Agent works as a marketing manager for your website - but it still needs human oversight
I recently logged into my Wix account to make a few adjustments to one of my websites. Out of the corner of my eye I spotted a little yellow tag that read:
"NEW"
As someone who spends most of his days, and some of his nights, thinking about, testing, and extensively writing about the best website builders, I was a little confused.
Had I missed a press release? What was this new feature?
So, I reached out to Wix.
Turns out this new feature was launched under the radar - but I wasn't going to let it slip through the net.
In fact, after recently publishing a piece around how I would like to see website builders using AI to help users build better, not more websites, Wix's new AI Marketing Agent was of special interest to me, as it appears to be a step towards the website building future I am hoping for.
To find out more, I had a chat with Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Wix Analytics and Wix Home, here is what she told me:
Doreen Weissfelner is the Head of Wix Analytics and Wix Home, where she leads product development across data, UX, and R&D. Over her 12 years at Wix, she’s held roles in marketing and strategic analysis, built the company’s user analytics from the ground up, and most recently led the launch of Wix’s AI Marketing Agent—helping users run smarter marketing with less effort and expertise.
Owain is the Editor for all website builder content on TechRadar. He has spoken and live blogged from several leading website builder events and interviewed key executives from the top platforms including Wix, Webflow, Squarespace, Hostinger, and GoDaddy.
Why has Wix decided to launch the AI Marketing Agent now? How does it fit into Wix’s long term AI strategy?
The AI marketing agent (Kleo) is designed to help businesses, agencies and enterprises simplify marketing tasks to streamline business growth. This agent enables Wix and Wix Studio users to efficiently develop and implement marketing plans for SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and paid ads all from one place.
These plans are tailored to their specific needs, using AI to automate execution, save time, and make expert-level marketing easy for anyone. This further demonstrates Wix's commitment to optimize user productivity and success.
Our long-term AI strategy is simple and it fits seamlessly into our ongoing mission to make the web creation and design process simple and accessible for anyone. Our new agents, including the marketing agent, help reduce user friction and improve their management process so they can focus on their goals.
Who is going to benefit most from the new AI Marketing Agent? Who can use it?
The AI Marketing Agent is currently available to all English-speaking Premium sites, with plans to expand access to all languages. The product is available to use right now, making it easy for anyone to get started - whether you're a seasoned marketing professional or just beginning your journey.
This tool is especially valuable for:
- Marketing professionals looking to save time, simplify campaign ideation, and streamline content creation across platforms.
- DIY users or small business owners without marketing expertise who want to boost their online presence and manage marketing tasks more efficiently.
The AI Marketing Agent helps users automate repetitive tasks, improve SEO, create multi-channel content, and execute everyday marketing strategies with ease.
To unlock even more of Kleo’s capabilities, users can upgrade their social media and email marketing plans. Doing so will allow Kleo (the marketing agent) to publish additional social posts, connect to more channels, and send more email campaigns - helping users fully maximize the benefits of automated marketing.
How does the Wix AI Marketing Agent differ from Wix's own and other website builders’ AI-powered marketing automations?
Unlike basic automations or content generators offered by other website builders, Kleo is a fully integrated, intelligent marketing assistant that goes beyond simple task execution.
Here’s how it’s different:
- Truly all-in-one: Kleo doesn’t just automate individual tasks, it manages users’ entire marketing strategy. It scans their website, understands their business goals, and builds a customized, multi-channel marketing plan that evolves with their needs.
- Tailored, continuous strategy: Many tools generate one-off content. Kleo creates ongoing, strategic content plans across social media, email marketing, SEO, and Google Ads - keeping users’ brand active and consistent month after month.
- Hands-free execution with human control: The agent proactively drafts blog posts, email campaigns, social content, and SEO updates, so users’ always have fresh, optimized material ready to publish - with full control to edit or approve.
- Deep website and brand integration: Built directly into Wix, Kleo leverages users’ site data, brand tone, and business goals, something third-party or plug-in tools can’t match in terms of precision and relevance.
- Actionable, not just suggestive: Unlike some AI tools that offer advice or templates, Kleo actually gets the work done, generating, scheduling, and preparing content for the user.
In short, Kleo acts like a dedicated marketing manager working behind the scenes - perfect for both professionals who want to scale their efforts and DIY users who need expert-level support without hiring a team.
Do you have plans to expand the areas covered by the AI Marketing Agent? Can you share any details?
We’re continuously working to enhance the AI Marketing Agent and expand its capabilities to ensure the AI Marketing Agent remains a powerful, versatile tool for all users' marketing needs.
Some details we can share is that the initial rollout was in English and we have plans to expand to additional languages, and it's going to support GEO (generative engine optimization) tasks as well.
Might a similar AI agent be integrated into other areas - such as website design?
Part of our vision is to incorporate AI agents throughout our platform to provide our users new capabilities without any technical skill knowledge. Think of these agents as the “Robins” to the user’s “Batman”. They are the sidekicks that help execute the vision of the creator.
A few months ago, we released Astro, our AI-powered business assistant. This agent simplifies the user experience by providing users with seamless access to essential tools and insights, enhancing efficiency and simplifying site operations. Integrated throughout the dashboard, Astro allows users to ask questions, optimize site settings, complete tasks, and discover useful features. By guiding users toward relevant tools and add-ons, Astro is expected to drive app installations, increase package upgrades, and encourage the adoption of premium features.
Both the AI marketing agent and Astro are part of a series of agents that we are rolling out to Wix users, setting the stage for enhanced productivity and providing more opportunities to monetize and grow their businesses.
Do you have any concerns about creative control, brand consistency, quality or privacy when marketing is handed to AI? Have you taken any steps to mitigate those risks? Should users be doing anything to protect themselves against these risks?
AI is a powerful assistant, but it works best as a partner, not a replacement. By following these best practices, users can better harness AI’s benefits while safeguarding their brand, creativity, and their visitors’ trust.
- Always review & personalize outputs: Before publishing, users should carefully review all AI-generated content to ensure it’s accurate, meets expectations, and aligns with the brand’s tone and standards. Kleo, the AI Marketing Agent, never publishes content automatically. Every draft - whether it’s a blog post, social media update, or email - is presented for user review and approval before it goes live. This ensures that users’ always have the final say over anything shared with their audience.
- Watch for bias & originality: Users should check the content for possible biases or repetitive content in AI-suggested materials. They should be active in editing and refining outputs to reflect their unique perspective, values, and intentions. Avoid content that too closely resembles existing works, trademarks, or copyrighted materials. All content generated by Kleo is SEO-focused and tailored to a user's website and marketing goals. Users always have full flexibility to review, edit, and refine drafts, to ensure they meet their standards.
- Don’t use Private or sensitive information: AI can potentially generate content based on sensitive, personal, or copyrighted information, especially if such data is included in the inputs used. It’s essential not to use any personal information or proprietary material as input for the AI. Kleo only uses publicly available site data and the information users provide on the platform. Their business data is never shared or exposed externally, and every aspect of data handling follows Wix’s strict privacy and security standards.
Can you offer some tips for users who want to get the most out of the AI Marketing Agent?
Unlocking the full potential of the AI Marketing Agent can significantly streamline users' marketing efforts and drive better results. Whether new to marketing, or just trying to enhance the current marketing strategy, a few tips users can implement to get the most out of the AI Marketing Agent are:
- Task management for seamless workflows: The agent will suggest prioritized recommendations for users as they move through their projects, making it easy to see what needs attention next. Users can regularly review the agent’s suggested tasks, track their progress, and use the simple approval system to ensure that everything is on schedule. This proactive approach helps them maintain momentum and ensures that no important steps get overlooked in their marketing workflow.
- Leverage keyword research for SEO: Users can use the agent to curate a custom list of high-impact SEO keywords tailored specifically for their site’s pages and blog posts. By integrating these suggested keywords into their website's content, the site is expected to be better optimized for improved rankings on search engines, attracting more relevant visitors.
- Optimize content creation: To maintain a steady stream of content, users can have the agent automatically recommend and generate blog topics based on current SEO opportunities, connecting each new piece with powerful, targeted keywords. This not only aims to boost the effectiveness of each post but also helps users to stay consistent with a publishing schedule.
- Maximize multi-channel marketing: Today’s marketing landscape spans several channels, and the AI agent helps users make the most of each one. The agent provides event-based content plans for blogs, email marketing, and social media, with customizable schedules and triggers to enhance engagement.
- Track performance and apply insights: While Kleo focuses on planning and content creation, performance tracking is powered by Wix Analytics. Users can monitor website traffic, campaign performance, and user engagement with detailed insights available through the Wix Analytics dashboard. These data points help users track progress and make informed, data-driven marketing decisions to meet their goals. Regularly reviewing these insights ensures that strategy and execution stay aligned with real-time performance.
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
