I recently logged into my Wix account to make a few adjustments to one of my websites. Out of the corner of my eye I spotted a little yellow tag that read:



"NEW"



As someone who spends most of his days, and some of his nights, thinking about, testing, and extensively writing about the best website builders, I was a little confused.

Had I missed a press release? What was this new feature?

So, I reached out to Wix.

Turns out this new feature was launched under the radar - but I wasn't going to let it slip through the net.



In fact, after recently publishing a piece around how I would like to see website builders using AI to help users build better, not more websites, Wix's new AI Marketing Agent was of special interest to me, as it appears to be a step towards the website building future I am hoping for.



To find out more, I had a chat with Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Wix Analytics and Wix Home, here is what she told me:

Interview with: Interview with: Doreen Weissfelner Social Links Navigation Head of Wix Analytics and Wix Home Doreen Weissfelner is the Head of Wix Analytics and Wix Home, where she leads product development across data, UX, and R&D. Over her 12 years at Wix, she’s held roles in marketing and strategic analysis, built the company’s user analytics from the ground up, and most recently led the launch of Wix’s AI Marketing Agent—helping users run smarter marketing with less effort and expertise.

Interview by: Interview by: Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor (Website Builders) Owain is the Editor for all website builder content on TechRadar. He has spoken and live blogged from several leading website builder events and interviewed key executives from the top platforms including Wix, Webflow, Squarespace, Hostinger, and GoDaddy.

Why has Wix decided to launch the AI Marketing Agent now? How does it fit into Wix’s long term AI strategy?

The AI marketing agent (Kleo) is designed to help businesses, agencies and enterprises simplify marketing tasks to streamline business growth. This agent enables Wix and Wix Studio users to efficiently develop and implement marketing plans for SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and paid ads all from one place.

These plans are tailored to their specific needs, using AI to automate execution, save time, and make expert-level marketing easy for anyone. This further demonstrates Wix's commitment to optimize user productivity and success.

Our long-term AI strategy is simple and it fits seamlessly into our ongoing mission to make the web creation and design process simple and accessible for anyone. Our new agents, including the marketing agent, help reduce user friction and improve their management process so they can focus on their goals.

Who is going to benefit most from the new AI Marketing Agent? Who can use it?

The AI Marketing Agent is currently available to all English-speaking Premium sites, with plans to expand access to all languages. The product is available to use right now, making it easy for anyone to get started - whether you're a seasoned marketing professional or just beginning your journey.

This tool is especially valuable for:

Marketing professionals looking to save time, simplify campaign ideation, and streamline content creation across platforms.

looking to save time, simplify campaign ideation, and streamline content creation across platforms. DIY users or small business owners without marketing expertise who want to boost their online presence and manage marketing tasks more efficiently.

The AI Marketing Agent helps users automate repetitive tasks, improve SEO, create multi-channel content, and execute everyday marketing strategies with ease.

To unlock even more of Kleo’s capabilities, users can upgrade their social media and email marketing plans. Doing so will allow Kleo (the marketing agent) to publish additional social posts, connect to more channels, and send more email campaigns - helping users fully maximize the benefits of automated marketing.

How does the Wix AI Marketing Agent differ from Wix's own and other website builders’ AI-powered marketing automations?

Unlike basic automations or content generators offered by other website builders, Kleo is a fully integrated, intelligent marketing assistant that goes beyond simple task execution.

Here’s how it’s different:

Truly all-in-one: Kleo doesn’t just automate individual tasks, it manages users’ entire marketing strategy. It scans their website, understands their business goals, and builds a customized, multi-channel marketing plan that evolves with their needs.

Kleo doesn’t just automate individual tasks, it manages users’ entire marketing strategy. It scans their website, understands their business goals, and builds a customized, multi-channel marketing plan that evolves with their needs. Tailored, continuous strategy: Many tools generate one-off content. Kleo creates ongoing, strategic content plans across social media, email marketing, SEO, and Google Ads - keeping users’ brand active and consistent month after month.

Many tools generate one-off content. Kleo creates ongoing, strategic content plans across social media, email marketing, SEO, and Google Ads - keeping users’ brand active and consistent month after month. Hands-free execution with human control: The agent proactively drafts blog posts, email campaigns, social content, and SEO updates, so users’ always have fresh, optimized material ready to publish - with full control to edit or approve.

The agent proactively drafts blog posts, email campaigns, social content, and SEO updates, so users’ always have fresh, optimized material ready to publish - with full control to edit or approve. Deep website and brand integration: Built directly into Wix, Kleo leverages users’ site data, brand tone, and business goals, something third-party or plug-in tools can’t match in terms of precision and relevance.

Built directly into Wix, Kleo leverages users’ site data, brand tone, and business goals, something third-party or plug-in tools can’t match in terms of precision and relevance. Actionable, not just suggestive: Unlike some AI tools that offer advice or templates, Kleo actually gets the work done, generating, scheduling, and preparing content for the user.

In short, Kleo acts like a dedicated marketing manager working behind the scenes - perfect for both professionals who want to scale their efforts and DIY users who need expert-level support without hiring a team.

Do you have plans to expand the areas covered by the AI Marketing Agent? Can you share any details?

We’re continuously working to enhance the AI Marketing Agent and expand its capabilities to ensure the AI Marketing Agent remains a powerful, versatile tool for all users' marketing needs.

Some details we can share is that the initial rollout was in English and we have plans to expand to additional languages, and it's going to support GEO (generative engine optimization) tasks as well.

I (Owain Williams) have been using Wix's AI Marketing Agent on my own website. Although I found some of the suggestions a little generic, it's been a helpful tool for remaining consistent with marketing efforts. (Image credit: Wix)

Might a similar AI agent be integrated into other areas - such as website design?

Think of these agents as the “Robins” to the user’s “Batman”. They are the sidekicks that help execute the vision of the creator.

Part of our vision is to incorporate AI agents throughout our platform to provide our users new capabilities without any technical skill knowledge. Think of these agents as the “Robins” to the user’s “Batman”. They are the sidekicks that help execute the vision of the creator.

A few months ago, we released Astro, our AI-powered business assistant. This agent simplifies the user experience by providing users with seamless access to essential tools and insights, enhancing efficiency and simplifying site operations. Integrated throughout the dashboard, Astro allows users to ask questions, optimize site settings, complete tasks, and discover useful features. By guiding users toward relevant tools and add-ons, Astro is expected to drive app installations, increase package upgrades, and encourage the adoption of premium features.

Both the AI marketing agent and Astro are part of a series of agents that we are rolling out to Wix users, setting the stage for enhanced productivity and providing more opportunities to monetize and grow their businesses.

Do you have any concerns about creative control, brand consistency, quality or privacy when marketing is handed to AI? Have you taken any steps to mitigate those risks? Should users be doing anything to protect themselves against these risks?

AI is a powerful assistant, but it works best as a partner, not a replacement.

AI is a powerful assistant, but it works best as a partner, not a replacement. By following these best practices, users can better harness AI’s benefits while safeguarding their brand, creativity, and their visitors’ trust.

Always review & personalize outputs: Before publishing, users should carefully review all AI-generated content to ensure it’s accurate, meets expectations, and aligns with the brand’s tone and standards. Kleo, the AI Marketing Agent, never publishes content automatically. Every draft - whether it’s a blog post, social media update, or email - is presented for user review and approval before it goes live. This ensures that users’ always have the final say over anything shared with their audience.

Before publishing, users should carefully review all AI-generated content to ensure it’s accurate, meets expectations, and aligns with the brand’s tone and standards. Kleo, the AI Marketing Agent, never publishes content automatically. Every draft - whether it’s a blog post, social media update, or email - is presented for user review and approval before it goes live. This ensures that users’ always have the final say over anything shared with their audience. Watch for bias & originality: Users should check the content for possible biases or repetitive content in AI-suggested materials. They should be active in editing and refining outputs to reflect their unique perspective, values, and intentions. Avoid content that too closely resembles existing works, trademarks, or copyrighted materials. All content generated by Kleo is SEO-focused and tailored to a user's website and marketing goals. Users always have full flexibility to review, edit, and refine drafts, to ensure they meet their standards.

Users should check the content for possible biases or repetitive content in AI-suggested materials. They should be active in editing and refining outputs to reflect their unique perspective, values, and intentions. Avoid content that too closely resembles existing works, trademarks, or copyrighted materials. All content generated by Kleo is SEO-focused and tailored to a user's website and marketing goals. Users always have full flexibility to review, edit, and refine drafts, to ensure they meet their standards. Don’t use Private or sensitive information: AI can potentially generate content based on sensitive, personal, or copyrighted information, especially if such data is included in the inputs used. It’s essential not to use any personal information or proprietary material as input for the AI. Kleo only uses publicly available site data and the information users provide on the platform. Their business data is never shared or exposed externally, and every aspect of data handling follows Wix’s strict privacy and security standards.

Can you offer some tips for users who want to get the most out of the AI Marketing Agent?

Unlocking the full potential of the AI Marketing Agent can significantly streamline users' marketing efforts and drive better results. Whether new to marketing, or just trying to enhance the current marketing strategy, a few tips users can implement to get the most out of the AI Marketing Agent are: