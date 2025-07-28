A smartwatch can encourage you to move more, exercise harder, and generally cultivate healthier habits. One of the very best in the business has finally hit a new all-time low price. Currently, you can buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Amazon for $649.99 (was $799), which is a $150 price cut and the first time it’s ever dropped this low.

As the most powerful Apple Watch around, it has cellular connectivity built in as standard, is more rugged than any other Apple Watch, and boasts up to 36 hours of battery life in normal mode and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Designed for runners, hikers, and cyclists, it’s a powerful watch packed with great features.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $649.99 at Amazon With the best display around, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks gorgeous and is also very powerful. It offers advanced metrics, highly precise GPS, and offline map functionality. You can even use it diving with a great dive computer app, while there are excellent health and safety features too. It’s the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone owners.

In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we rave a lot about how it offers “the smartwatch world’s best screen ever”. It may only have incremental upgrades over the original Apple Watch Ultra, but that’s “probably enough to make it the best Apple Watch ever”.

It may lack many new features compared to the original Apple Watch Ultra, but neat options like Double Tap gestures and its new S9 chipset add up fast. It’s the best Apple Watch overall with its incredible GPS tracking adding to its reputation as the “most potent Apple Watch package on the market”.

You’ll need an iPhone to use any Apple Watch, but this is the best smartwatch out there for those people. Its incredibly rugged design and vibrant display are game changers. As an Apple Watch owner, I’m forever tempted to invest in the Ultra 2 as I know it’s superior to my regular Apple Watch Series 9.

If your budget is tight, there are other Apple Watch deals around which are more affordable. For Android users or those who want something more running or fitness-focused, there are some great Garmin deals too.