I wear the fantastic Apple Watch Series 10 every day and it's now down to its lowest-ever price
My favorite smartwatch in recent years is at a great price
The Apple Watch Series 10 lives on my wrist every day and it’s everything iPhone owners could want for tracking health metrics and motivating you to exercise more. Today, you can buy this popular smartwatch at a record low price.
In the US, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart for $299.99 (was $399). Meanwhile, in the UK, the Apple Watch Series 10 at Amazon is £299 (was $399).
In both cases, that’s the cheapest the Apple Watch Series 10 has ever been – and beats the previous low of £329 in the UK. It’s one of the best Apple Watches for everyone unless you can afford the expensive but potentially excessive Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deals
For US-based readers, the Apple Watch Series 10 is cheapest at Walmart. It has a thinner design than before with 30% more screen area than the previous model. There are also advanced health insights with the ability to take an ECG at any time, as well as get a heads up on a high or low heart rate. It also tracks all your workouts or simply the steps you take.
In the UK, the Apple Watch Series 10 is at its best price at Amazon. It has all the health tracking and exercise benefits you need, and also boasts the ability to track your blood oxygen levels. Its always-on Retina display looks great while its fitness tracking options are a great way of encouraging you to do more.
In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we gave it a very respectable four stars. We called its new design “gorgeous” with the “thinner build overall [making] for a much more comfortable watch”. It doesn’t offer much of a performance boost over the previous model, and there’s no increase in battery life, but it’s still a great smartwatch.
I wear mine all the time. I just take it off and charge it for short bursts while taking a shower or sitting at my desk. It monitors all my workouts and also my sleep patterns, so I get a full overview of how my body is performing. Over time, it's encouraged me to walk more, stand more, work out more, and do everything possible to beat my previous bests.
I’d be lost without it, and I’m not the only one who feels this way, with many Apple Watches featuring among the best smartwatches out there. If you need a more rugged build or better battery life, check out the Apple Watch Ultra 2, but most people will be content with the Series 10 – especially at this record-low price.
For something Android-based, check out the other smartwatch deals going on. The Apple Watch doesn't work with Android phones, so these are your next best options.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
