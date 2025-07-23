Apple could add a sleep score in a future Apple Watch update

It could measure your sleep stages, temperature, and more

We don’t know when – or if – this feature will be added to watchOS

The best Apple Watches can track many things, including several different aspects of your nighttime slumber. But one thing they can’t do right now is provide you with a score that indicates the quality of your sleep. Yet according to a leaked graphic, that’s something that might soon be coming to Apple’s wearable.

That information was discovered by writer Steve Moser, who dredged up a graphic named “Watch Focus Score” from deep within the code of Apple’s Health app (via MacRumors). The combination of the image’s name and its contents might imply that Apple is working on a new sleep score feature for watchOS.

The picture depicts an Apple Watch with the number 84 in the center of its display. This number is surrounded by three bars that curve to form a circle. Interestingly, the bars are colored red, light blue and purple, and these tones correspond to the sleep stages shown in the Health app (there, red indicates time awake, light blue means REM sleep, and purple means deep sleep. The app also uses dark blue for core sleep, which could be what the graphic is showing).

The number and colored bars might hint at an overall score that takes into account the different sleep stages and how much of each you got at night. That would provide an extra level of data that you don’t currently find in watchOS.

More than just sleep stages?

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

But there are indications that other factors could be considered for this score. In Apple’s graphic, the Apple Watch is flanked on both sides by various icons, including a moon at stars, a “zzz,” a bed, and an alarm clock. Right now, Apple uses the bed icon for the sleep focus mode, while the alarm clock may signify when your alarm went off or when you got out of bed.

Moser also spotted a thermometer icon, which could be a hint that Apple will take more than just sleep stages into account when calculating a sleep score. It might incorporate wrist temperature as an indicator of your health, for example, and there may be other as-yet-unknown metrics that are also included as part of the overall score.

If this sleep score feature becomes a reality, Apple will be far from the first smartwatch maker to include it in their products: both Fitbit and Garmin have included sleep scores in their devices for years.

But Apple fans won’t mind that if they do indeed get this functionality in a future update – you never know, it might come to watchOS 26 later this year.