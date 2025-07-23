Windows 11 migration is still causing lots of headaches for some firms

Running an old OS like Windows 10 could soon pose cybersecurity issues

Upgrading could reveal software compatibility issues, report notes

The clock is now ticking to avoid a rushed Windows 11 migration

New research has uncovered some of the finer details around why many businesses are still being cautious with their approach to Windows 11 migration, with security threats and financial impacts proving to be major hurdles.

The report from Panasonic found nearly two-thirds (62%) of devices need replacing or upgrading for Windows 11 compatibility, highlighting the scale of the problem – a figure that rises to 76% among larger organizations with 5,000+ employees.

However, despite migration-related concerns, the study claims many organizations still recognize the benefits of upgrading from Windows 10 and older operating systems.

Businesses still have some concerns about upgrading Windows

Panasonic found 94% fear increased ransomware and malware risks if they don't upgrade, with 93% also concerned about data breaches. But two in three noted overall higher costs associated with migrating to Windows 11, with 55% stating that it could add to cybersecurity expenses.

Nearly half also noted software compatibility issues (47%) and productivity loss during downtime (45%), and for many (25%), hardware upgrades come with software upgrades, compounding the financial impact of OS upgrades.

However, with Microsoft estimating that ESU could cost around £320,000 over three years for 1,000 devices, the need to upgrade is clear.

Around a third each acknowledge that upgrading will give them better performance and processing power (36%), a more future proof ecosystem (36%) and access to AI features like Microsoft Copilot (34%).

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Europe Head of Go-to-Market Chris Turner commented: "The window is closing for organisations to make a well-planned, measured and cost-effective transition to Windows 11 and start unlocking its benefits."

"Organisations that are still to undertake Windows 11 migration need support to ensure their deployment is not rushed and risky," Turner added.