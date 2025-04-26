Canalys reveals over a third of SMBs have no clear plan to leave Windows 10 behind

Shockingly, 14% of SMBs don’t even know Windows 10 support is ending soon

Lack of upgrade plans could cost SMBs more when tariffs and demand spikes hit hard

Microsoft has repeatedly announced it will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 - however, a surprising number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still unprepared.

A poll conducted by Canalys revealed over a third (35%) of channel partners said their SMB customers are either unaware of the Windows 10 end-of-service (EoS) deadline or have no plans to upgrade their PCs.

Of that 35%, 21% of SMB customers are aware of the impending Windows 10 EoS but have no upgrade plans, while 14% are completely unaware. Given the security and compliance risks of operating outdated systems after support ends, this lack of awareness and preparation is alarming.

What will this mean for SMBs and users?

On the other side of the spectrum, 30% of SMB customers are aware and currently evaluating upgrade options, while only 35% have actively planned to upgrade their systems.

This means nearly two-thirds of SMBs remain passive or uncertain in their approach to the upcoming change. Unfortunately, many businesses do not treat EoS management as an ongoing responsibility, an outlook that urgently needs to shift.

“For customers in these situations, the delay in planning means they are likely to face a higher cost environment when the time comes to refresh their PC fleets,” said Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys.

The firm added global business PC shipments rose 9.4% year-on-year to reach 62.7 million units in Q1 2025, but despite this hardware growth, many businesses are still lagging behind in software preparedness.

The end-of-service will leave millions of business laptops without updates or security patches. Dutt also warned that, as higher tariffs take effect, "subsequent quarters this year are likely to see a slowdown" as prices rise and demand softens.

Businesses waiting much longer may face supply constraints just as endpoint security becomes more critical than ever.

While Microsoft still has work to do in making Windows 11 more appealing, that doesn’t change the reality of Windows 10’s looming deadline - here is a six-step countdown to Windows 10 EoS and how to prepare for it.