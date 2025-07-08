Hat tip to my colleague Matt Hanson for finding - and listing - this sumptuous deal in his Prime Day laptop hub. The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop sells for $3,500 down from $3,950, a saving of $450. And you get a lot for your money.

It is powered by arguably Intel’s most powerful mobile CPU, the Core Ultra 9 275HX, with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.

Save $450 Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,950 now $3,500 at Dell The main attraction is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU that has 24GB GDDR7 memory. That’s a great companion for the 16-inch WQXGA display. Dell offers two options for the same price, both with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, a 500-nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz refresh rate, and Advanced Optimus/G-SYNC technology.

There’s one option with a 4K camera, ComfortView Plus, while the other has an FHD camera only. I love the fact that it has four speakers, Dolby Atmos, and dual-array microphones, great for video conferencing as well as music listening (or playing).

Speaking of which, the per-key AlienFX RGB lighting on the keyboard reminds us of the intended audience. I have to say, though, that the subdued design with what Dell calls “fluid contours” and soft surfaces has a bit of an Alien vibe and will certainly appeal to non-gamers looking for a powerful yet reasonably price mobile workstation or creative rig.

The Alienware 16 Area-51 also has a 96Whr battery, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5 (two ports), a memory card, an HDMI connector, and three other USB ports. At 3.4Kg (plus 1Kg for the adaptor), it is reasonably portable for something that powerful.

Note that it doesn’t have a numeric keypad or a physical privacy slider on its webcam. I am also not convinced by the 1-year mail-in-service after-sales warranty, especially on something that expensive.

