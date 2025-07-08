Save $450 off this Alienware laptop with Nvidia RTX 5090 — at $3,500, it’s barely more expensive than a GPU, and creators will love it
Yes, it is a gaming laptop, but creators could be interested in this Alienware 16 Area-51
Hat tip to my colleague Matt Hanson for finding - and listing - this sumptuous deal in his Prime Day laptop hub. The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop sells for $3,500 down from $3,950, a saving of $450. And you get a lot for your money.
It is powered by arguably Intel’s most powerful mobile CPU, the Core Ultra 9 275HX, with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.
The main attraction is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU that has 24GB GDDR7 memory. That’s a great companion for the 16-inch WQXGA display. Dell offers two options for the same price, both with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, a 500-nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz refresh rate, and Advanced Optimus/G-SYNC technology.
There’s one option with a 4K camera, ComfortView Plus, while the other has an FHD camera only. I love the fact that it has four speakers, Dolby Atmos, and dual-array microphones, great for video conferencing as well as music listening (or playing).
Speaking of which, the per-key AlienFX RGB lighting on the keyboard reminds us of the intended audience. I have to say, though, that the subdued design with what Dell calls “fluid contours” and soft surfaces has a bit of an Alien vibe and will certainly appeal to non-gamers looking for a powerful yet reasonably price mobile workstation or creative rig.
The Alienware 16 Area-51 also has a 96Whr battery, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5 (two ports), a memory card, an HDMI connector, and three other USB ports. At 3.4Kg (plus 1Kg for the adaptor), it is reasonably portable for something that powerful.
Note that it doesn’t have a numeric keypad or a physical privacy slider on its webcam. I am also not convinced by the 1-year mail-in-service after-sales warranty, especially on something that expensive.
Other RTX 5090 Prime Day laptop deals
- Alienware 18 Area-51 at $3,600 - A better deal for me as it comes with twice the memory, twice the storage, a dedicated numeric keypad, and a 5GbE Ethernet port, for just $100 extra. The flipside is that it is a true desktop replacement machine at 4.34Kg.
- Dream Machines RT5090-16NA27 at $3,410 - The most powerful laptop in the world (well, it contains the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D) and at a rock bottom price. Dream Machines is a bit of an unknown, though, plus the fact that it uses a liquid cooling box is disconcerting.
- Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 at $3,900 - It has almost the same setup as the Alienware 16 laptop but with a bigger SSD and OLED display, which explains - perhaps - why it is far more expensive.
- Hasee T8 Pro-16 at $3,480 - Yet another little-known laptop vendor, but one with a powerful punch. It uses a “slower” CPU (the 14900HX) and matches the Alienware 18’s specs. But Dell’s one is just a bit more expensive, faster, and comes from a recognized vendor.
