I just spotted a deal you won't want to pass up if you're after a new gaming laptop. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, but that's not stopping other retailers from getting in on the action. Best Buy is running some great deals during its "Black Friday in July" event, including this Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop for just $1,099.99 (was $1,499.99).

While Amazon Prime Day has already shown us some solid deals on gaming laptops, this one is definitely worth checking out if you're on the hunt for a capable 1080p system with quality parts under the hood; especially when it's $400 off.

It's not every day you find a spec sheet like this at the price point that Best Buy is offering right now. The Aurora 16 features that unmistakable Alienware build quality and design, and it's got some formidable hardware packed inside.

With an RTX 5060 GPU and Intel Core 7 240H combo as the headliner, you've got a fantastic laptop for 1080p gaming and some decent 1440p capabilities - which will look brilliant on the 2560x1600 WQXGA display. Plus, at a 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop will be a massive upgrade over 60 fps if you're coming from consoles, allowing you to keep up with the competition in fast-paced online titles.

Then there's the 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. These offer solid multitasking capabilities and a quick startup time, and while you might have to rotate out a game or two if you're planning on keeping multiple triple-A games on roster, that's a really good resume for the current price tag.

Access to the latest Nvidia DLSS version, including Multi Frame Gen, is another major boon here. If you've been on the hunt for a capable gaming laptop that won't break the bank, I'd recommend heading to Best Buy and cashing in on those savings.

