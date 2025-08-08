The perfect last-minute back-to-college gaming laptop deal: get an RTX 4060 Asus TUF for just $649
A match for the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop I've seen
The retailer Staples has just surprised us with one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the year so far. Right now, you can get an Asus TUF A15 with an RTX 4060 for just $649 (was $899) at the retailer.
As an overview, this machine is a little older now, but it's still more than capable of playing all the latest games. If you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there, then this is easily one of the best bang-for-the-buck options currently on the market.
Inside, you get an excellent RTX 4060 graphics card, a decent Ryzen 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This isn't a super high-end configuration, but these are great starter specs for both 1080p gaming and everyday use.
At $649, this one is definitely a steal. By my reckoning, it's a match for the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop I've ever seen. And, despite this GPU not being the latest on the market anymore, it's still pretty rare to see laptops with it for under $749 right now.
Note, if you're interested in something a little more powerful, then I've also attached a few of this week's best gaming laptop deals from Best Buy's excellent ongoing back-to-school sale just down below.
Super cheap gaming laptop deal
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Looking for a solid gaming laptop on a budget? You won't find a better option than this heavily discounted Asus TUF at Staples. With the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and Ryzen 5 chipset, this machine is more than capable of running most games smoothly at 1080p. Although not a high-end machine, this Asus is superb value for money.
More gaming laptop deals this week
Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7 350
RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Gigabyte Aero X16 is a new model that we haven't tested, but it looks to be a fantastic premium RTX 5070 gaming laptop. Specs-wise, it's not quite as strong as the Asus below, but you get a thin, lightweight design with premium build quality and an excellent 1600p display.
Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9
RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Asus TUF is one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to carry the latest RTX 5070 graphics card. That alone should get you superb performance, but this machine also features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset and 32GB of RAM. That means no glaring upgrades are needed to get great gaming and productivity performance right out of the box.
Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 HX
RAM: 16GB DDR5 RAM
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Asus G16 is one of our favorite higher-end gaming laptops, and Best Buy has a great price on this RTX 5070 Ti configuration right now. With a Ryzen 9 chipset, this machine melds superb performance with a beautiful premium design. The only downside? This machine only comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a relatively easy DIY upgrade, to be fair – especially with this machine's new toolless design.
