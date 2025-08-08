The retailer Staples has just surprised us with one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the year so far. Right now, you can get an Asus TUF A15 with an RTX 4060 for just $649 (was $899) at the retailer.

As an overview, this machine is a little older now, but it's still more than capable of playing all the latest games. If you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there, then this is easily one of the best bang-for-the-buck options currently on the market.

Inside, you get an excellent RTX 4060 graphics card, a decent Ryzen 5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This isn't a super high-end configuration, but these are great starter specs for both 1080p gaming and everyday use.

At $649, this one is definitely a steal. By my reckoning, it's a match for the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming laptop I've ever seen. And, despite this GPU not being the latest on the market anymore, it's still pretty rare to see laptops with it for under $749 right now.

Note, if you're interested in something a little more powerful, then I've also attached a few of this week's best gaming laptop deals from Best Buy's excellent ongoing back-to-school sale just down below.

Super cheap gaming laptop deal

Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop: was $899 now $649.99 at Staples Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Looking for a solid gaming laptop on a budget? You won't find a better option than this heavily discounted Asus TUF at Staples. With the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card and Ryzen 5 chipset, this machine is more than capable of running most games smoothly at 1080p. Although not a high-end machine, this Asus is superb value for money.

More gaming laptop deals this week

Gigabyte Aero X16: was $1,649.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7 350

RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD The Gigabyte Aero X16 is a new model that we haven't tested, but it looks to be a fantastic premium RTX 5070 gaming laptop. Specs-wise, it's not quite as strong as the Asus below, but you get a thin, lightweight design with premium build quality and an excellent 1600p display.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,699.99 now $1,349.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9

RAM: 32GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 1TB SSD This Asus TUF is one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to carry the latest RTX 5070 graphics card. That alone should get you superb performance, but this machine also features an AMD Ryzen 9 chipset and 32GB of RAM. That means no glaring upgrades are needed to get great gaming and productivity performance right out of the box.