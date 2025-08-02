One of the best gaming laptop deals of the year – and a particularly good option for prospective college students – is still on sale at Best Buy today. It's the stunning Asus Zephyrus G14 for just $1,349 (was $1,799).

I originally wrote about this deal last week – and it was incredibly popular with our readers. Today, this excellent laptop is still on sale, although potentially for not that much longer.

As an overview, this is a record-low price on the latest model, which features a powerful Ryzen 9 chipset, an RTX 5060 graphics card and a gorgeous 3K OLED display. It's a perfect option for college students with deep pockets, as it not only features high-end gaming specs that should see you through the entire term, but also a portable and lightweight design.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,799.99 now $1,349.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD Right now at Best Buy, you can get a massive $450 discount on the latest Asus G14 – an excellent, lightweight and powerful laptop that's perfect for gamers headed off to college. With an RTX 5060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, you've got plenty of power under the hood here for a smooth gaming experience. On top of that, this machine also features a stunning 3K OLED display, which is fantastic for movies or just everyday use.

With an RTX 5060, this machine isn't a super high-end gaming laptop. It is, however, powerful enough to play every modern title with respectable performance. You might not be able to play everything at max settings at 3k, but smooth frame rates at 1080p are more than achievable. Being a 14-inch laptop, 1080p still looks great on this machine's relatively small display.

If you're looking for something with a little more power, then I'd also happily recommend this configuration with an RTX 5070 Ti graphics card for $2,049 (was $2,399). The price cut on that machine isn't quite as deep, but it's still a very, very good deal for such a high-end laptop.

More back-to-school-sales this week