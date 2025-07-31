There are a couple of tricks you can use today at the official Lenovo Store to secure one of the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptops I've ever seen. In fact, it's possible to get a Lenovo Legion 5 with said graphics card for $1,179 (was $1,644).

This super-low price is attainable by stacking an existing discount on top of the coupon codes LENOVOLIVE10 and EXTRAFIVE at checkout. That will bring your total savings to just over $400 when you select the configuration with an RTX 5070, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

If you want to ramp those specs up a little (in fact, I'd recommend you do), then these savings also apply to the 32GB RAM and 1TB options. I've highlighted the above baseline specs because they are incredibly impressive for just under $1,200 when you consider this machine also comes with a high-end 1600p OLED display.

Upgrading to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD will cost you just over $100 on top of the baseline price, but will likely be worthwhile. Not only will you bag a solid machine with a gorgeous display, but these powerful specs should easily see you through a few good years down the line, too – perfect if you're a prospective student headed off to college soon.

Cheap RTX 5070 gaming laptop at Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 10 gaming laptop: was $1,644.99 now $1,179.89 at Lenovo USA Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD You can use the codes LENOVOLIVE10 and EXTRAFIVE at checkout to get a massive discount on this already reasonably priced Legion 5 gaming laptop at the official Lenovo Store today. Alongside a powerful RTX 5070 graphics card, this machine also features a stunning 1600p OLED display and the option to upgrade to both 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for pretty cheap.

We haven't tested this exact model here at TechRadar, but we found the slightly older 9th-gen iteration to be a solid gaming laptop when we reviewed it. Performance-wise, we found little fault with the machine, and the display was also fantastic. We argued that it wasn't the best value gaming laptop on the market due to a high starting price, but today's deal obviously goes a long way in addressing that concern.

