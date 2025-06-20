RTX 5060 gaming laptops are starting to drop in price - like this $300 off HP Omen at Best Buy

Now's a great time to get a gaming laptop as the latest models with RTX 5000 series graphics cards are starting to go on sale. Right now, for example, you can get the latest HP Omen 16 with an RTX 5060 at Best Buy for $1,279.99 (was $1,579.99).

The GeForce RTX 50 series is the latest lineup of GPUs from Nvidia, the company dominating tech with its graphics cards. The RTX 40s were considered the best of the best at the time of their release, so the 50s are all that and more. Heck, my Asus Zephyrus with an RTX 4060 cost almost the same as this laptop--and the specs on this one are even better.

Today's best RTX 5060 gaming laptop deal

HP OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop : was $1,579.99 now $1,279.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-8940HX

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD This HP Omen 16 has a GeForce RTX 5060, a GPU from Nvidia's latest generation of graphics cards. In addition, it boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor and 32GB of RAM, which should be enough for seamlessly juggling tasks with speeds that outdo the typical laptop. It includes about 1TB (1024GB) of storage, which is enough to store a modest number of games. While still relatively pricey for a gaming laptop, it has beefier specs than most and guarantees a more future-proof product than cheaper options.

The HP Omen 16 has gone through multiple redesigns throughout the years. Even though we haven't reviewed this particular model, our 2023 HP Omen 16 review describes many of the same strengths found in this one.

The specs are top-tier. This HP Omen 16 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, a welcome change from the Intel Cores used in other configurations. It boasts a 16-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate, enough to capture even small details in fast-paced environments. The 32GB of RAM helps with faster loading times and file transfers, and the 1TB SSD (technically 1024 GB) can capably store many large files and games.

In addition to its specs, the HP Omen 16 comes equipped with a gaming feature called OMEN AI that personalizes gaming settings based on your preferences. It also includes Otter.ai, a service that can create transcripts, transcribe audio, and write notes with live recordings and audio files.

