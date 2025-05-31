With over $1,000 off, this is the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptop I've ever seen

I've already written about a super cheap RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC for $950 in the HP Memorial Day sale this week, and I've just found another gem in the event. This time it's for the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptop I've ever seen.

The combination of a Memorial Day discount and a 20% discount using the coupon code LEVELUP20 at checkout means you can get the HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop for just $2,079.99 (was $3,299) today.

For the record, this machine features not only the latest RTX 5080 graphics card but also a high-end Intel Ultra 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For just over $2,000, this is one seriously impressive gaming laptop and easily the cheapest I've seen with the new RTX 5080 card.

In short, today's deal is an easy recommendation if you've been waiting for a cheap(er) RTX 5080 gaming laptop. With this machine, you'll have no problems running games smoothly on its 1600p 240Hz display as long as you utilize the latest Nvidia Frame Gen and upscaling tech. You should get decent performance for a few good years down the line, too, albeit I'd probably add some storage at some point since 1TB doesn't go far these days.

Today's best RTX 5080 gaming laptop deal

HP Omen Max gaming laptop: was $3,299.99 now $2,079.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB You can knock over $1,000 off this RTX 5080-equipped HP Omen gaming laptop at the official HP Store this week if you use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout. With such a massive discount, this gaming laptop is an absolute steal if you're looking for a high-end machine. Not only do you get one of the latest Nvida graphics cards, but an Ultra 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD means there any any glaring updates required here to get great performance.

We haven't reviewed this one personally here at TechRadar but you can check out our sister site PCGamer's HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop review if you want to see the machine put through its paces.

As an overview, the HP Omen Max 16 is a solid performer and you also get a good selection of ports and decent 240Hz IPS display. It's not the lightest machine, however, and it's also pretty noisey under load since you need a fair bit of cooling to keep these higher-end components cool. As a gaming laptop, it also doesn't have the best battery life, so bear that in mind.