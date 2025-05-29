Not a typo: HP is selling an RTX 5060 Ti 16GB gaming PC for just $950 today

The HP Memorial Day sale has thrown up some real gems this year, including what's possibly the cheapest RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC deal I've ever seen.

Right now, you can use the configurator on this HP Omen 16L to build a machine with a 16GB RTX 5060 Ti and Core i5 chipset for just $1,189.99, thanks to a massive $500 price cut at the HP Store.

This deal gets even better, however. You can also use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to knock this already-cheap machine down further to just $951.99.

Yes, I know - this is a pretty damn barebones machine. The basic configuration only features 8GB of RAM, a Core i5 chipset, and a 512GB SSD, which are the bare minimum for any gaming PC right now. That said, though, you can easily upgrade some of these components and still come out with a really, really cheap RTX 5060 Ti PC for silky smooth 1080p gaming. This is for the 16GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, too, which is even more impressive.

Note that the HP Memorial Day sale will likely end relatively soon, so I'd recommend checking this one out sooner rather than later

Super cheap RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC

HP Omen 16L gaming PC: was $1,699.99 now $951.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB

Processor: Intel Core i5-14400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB You can configure what's possibly the cheapest RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC ever right now thanks to the HP Memorial Day sale. Using the official site's customize feature lets you add this new GPU into this budget configuration for just under $1,000 if you use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to knock an extra 20% off. The above configuration is the cheapest I've been able to build with the RTX 5060 Ti, but you can easily add higher-end components for a more well-rounded build.

I'd recommend upgrading components

I used the configurator to build the cheapest possible RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC I could, but it goes without saying - you'll probably want to upgrade your build further to get the most out of this new graphics card.

For example, you can add an extra 8GB of RAM for $65, upgrade to a 1TB SSD for $40, and even throw in a Core i7 chipset for $160. All three of these are very useful additions to have if you can afford them, with the RAM and chipset being my personal recommendations. Another good strategy could be to go for the Core i7 chipset, then simply add more RAM and storage yourself down the line as both are easy and cheap DIY upgrades that everyone can do with a little research and know-how.