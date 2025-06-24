You can get an RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop for just $1,124 right now – here's how
I've just spotted what's possibly the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop yet, thanks to the recently launched HP 4th of July sale. It's this HP Omen Max 16 for $1,123.99 (was $2,379), which is available for such a low price thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and coupon code.
The machine is currently listed for $1,479, but you can use the handy coupon code LEVELUP20 at checkout to knock a further $300 off the price.
At just $1,129, this machine is an absolute steal considering you're not only getting the coveted RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, but also a recent AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 chipset. These aren't the highest specs on the market right now, but they're perfect for this machine's 1600p display and should hold up great for a few years yet.
And, considering that RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops usually retail for over $2,000, it's easy to recommend this HP Omen if you're on the hunt for a decent machine in the 4th of July sales. To be honest, I don't expect this one to be beaten - although note that Dell, Best Buy, and other leading retailers haven't launched their full sales yet.
Super cheap RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
You can use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to bring this RTX 5070 Ti-equipped Omen Max gaming laptop down to just over $1,100 today at HP. This is easily one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to feature this premium graphics card and you also get a fantastic chipset. If you can make that budget stretch a little then this is a fantastic gaming laptop deal right now.
