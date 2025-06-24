I've just spotted what's possibly the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop yet, thanks to the recently launched HP 4th of July sale. It's this HP Omen Max 16 for $1,123.99 (was $2,379), which is available for such a low price thanks to the combination of an upfront discount and coupon code.

The machine is currently listed for $1,479, but you can use the handy coupon code LEVELUP20 at checkout to knock a further $300 off the price.

At just $1,129, this machine is an absolute steal considering you're not only getting the coveted RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, but also a recent AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 chipset. These aren't the highest specs on the market right now, but they're perfect for this machine's 1600p display and should hold up great for a few years yet.

And, considering that RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops usually retail for over $2,000, it's easy to recommend this HP Omen if you're on the hunt for a decent machine in the 4th of July sales. To be honest, I don't expect this one to be beaten - although note that Dell, Best Buy, and other leading retailers haven't launched their full sales yet.

Super cheap RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop

HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop: was $2,379.99 now $1,123.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB You can use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to bring this RTX 5070 Ti-equipped Omen Max gaming laptop down to just over $1,100 today at HP. This is easily one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to feature this premium graphics card and you also get a fantastic chipset. If you can make that budget stretch a little then this is a fantastic gaming laptop deal right now.

