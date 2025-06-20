Summer brings the heat, much needed vacations, and some of the best tech deals of the year. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to upgrade your laptop, this might be it.

The HP Omen Max 16t-ah000 laptop is now $500 off, and at $1,809.99, it’s offering a lot of power for a price that’s impossible to ignore.

This model features Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB of VRAM. It’s not the flagship GPU in the lineup, but it’s a strong mid-range option for both creative use and gaming.

HP OMEN MAX 16t-ah000 Laptop: was $2,309.99 now $1,809.99 at HP US The HP Omen Max 16t-ah000 laptop is $500 off this summer, offering strong performance for a bargain $1,809.99. It features an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. The 16-inch 2K screen, full RGB keyboard, and HyperX-tuned speakers make it ideal for creative work and gaming.

Whether you’re editing video, rendering in Blender, or diving into demanding games, the 5070 Ti can handle it with ease.

The laptop also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor, which has 20 cores and reaches speeds up to 5.2GHz. There’s 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a fast 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, giving you plenty of speed and room for large projects.

Its 16-inch screen offers a 2K resolution and a variable refresh rate from 60Hz to 165Hz. The panel is anti-glare with low blue light filtering, so it works well for extended sessions. The display’s 400 nits brightness helps in brighter environments too.

There’s a full-size RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 1080p IR webcam with dual microphones.

Audio comes courtesy of dual speakers tuned by HyperX, giving it solid output when watching or editing video, or just listening to music while you work.

This isn’t the lightest machine at over 5.5 pounds, so it’s best suited for a desk or studio setup. Still, for creative pros and multi-taskers, this summer deal is tough to beat.

Should you need even more performance, the laptop can be configured with an Ultra 9 275HX chip with 24 cores for $2,109.99, also $500 off.