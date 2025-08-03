Best Buy's latest sale is slashing prices on TVs - here are 9 deals I'd buy from $69.99

If you're shopping for a cheap TV this weekend, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling budget displays, with prices starting at just $69.99. I've hand-picked the 9 best cheap TV deals below, which include a range of sizes, features, and brands.



• Shop more deals at Best Buy



It's a perfect time to snag a bargain, thanks to summer clearance prices as a new school year begins. Retailers like Best Buy are trying to clear out stock, which means you can score record-low prices on popular TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Insignia, and TCL.



A few of my favorite deals that are best-sellers here at TechRadar include the Insignia 70-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $329.99, this massive TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $599.99, and the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV on sale for only $69.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's best budget TV deals below. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and some older-model displays are in danger of being discontinued, so this might be your last chance.

The 9 best cheap TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $69.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG UA77 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy The LG UA77 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors, thanks to LG's Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 and WebOS 25 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location.

Shop more of today's best TV deals

You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.