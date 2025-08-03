Best Buy's latest sale is slashing prices on TVs - here are 9 deals I'd buy from $69.99
If you're looking for a cheap display, Best Buy has you covered
If you're shopping for a cheap TV this weekend, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling budget displays, with prices starting at just $69.99. I've hand-picked the 9 best cheap TV deals below, which include a range of sizes, features, and brands.
It's a perfect time to snag a bargain, thanks to summer clearance prices as a new school year begins. Retailers like Best Buy are trying to clear out stock, which means you can score record-low prices on popular TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Insignia, and TCL.
A few of my favorite deals that are best-sellers here at TechRadar include the Insignia 70-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $329.99, this massive TCL 85-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $599.99, and the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV on sale for only $69.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's best budget TV deals below. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and some older-model displays are in danger of being discontinued, so this might be your last chance.
The 9 best cheap TV deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV for only $69.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Here's another HD TV deal from Insignia, the 40-inch F40 Series Fire TV for only $109.99. The 2025 TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual-X Sound for impressive audio, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for close to $100.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $149.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
The LG UA77 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors, thanks to LG's Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 and WebOS 25 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an outstanding deal at only $329.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, allowing you to use your voice to control your TV.
This is a clearance price on Samsung's best-selling DU6900 75-inch 4K smart TV. The 2024 display is packed with features, including Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor technologies, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and smart capabilities. This is an incredible value for a mid-size 4K smart TV.
This TCL S4 Series TV has been another budget best-seller, and Best Buy has the massive 85-inch model on sale for only $599.99 - an incredible price. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.
You can see more of today's best TV deals, and if you're looking for a premium display, you can check our OLED TV deals guide.
