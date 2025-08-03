The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ are bringing Providence Falls to fans from August 2 in a three-part ‘event’ (think miniseries, only it’s three movies rather than episodes). The new three-part film series follows Cora (Katie Stevens), a new cop on the scene suddenly partnered with the rogue and spaced-out Liam (Lachlan Quarmby). The reason Liam’s not all there isn’t an obvious one, having been sent to Cora from their past lives in 1800s Ireland to make sure she falls in love with her fated romantic partner, Finn (Evan Roderick).

Essentially, we’ve got a period drama, police procedural and whodunnit murder mystery all happening at the same time, with one plot staying wrapped within another at all times. This will make much more sense as you watch it, and I promise the line between a satisfying payoff and having enough clues to crack without things being too confusing is an ideal balance. As these are Hallmark movies, after all, you can probably take a good guess at how the series ends.

But while the ending ties up some loose threads, does this really mean we’re leaving Providence Falls for good? I think it’s a world too rich to abandon, and when I put this to the cast, they already had their own ideas for a return.

Providence Falls could continue to exist in the wider Hallmark universe

Sneak Peek - Providence Falls: Chance of a Lifetime - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

“I hope [Providence Falls returns], it's a fun universe,” star Roderick tells me. “I think there's an opportunity to bring back the angels of destiny, and have that be the rock of the show. I mean, that would be a really, really cool concept moving forward, if the fans love it.”

As far as I’m concerned, Roderick’s elevator pitch is a Hallmark goldmine. The Angels of Destiny storyline could be applied to absolutely any character we’ve met over the past few decades, and could even work in the context of continuing shows such as The Chicken Sisters, When Calls the Heart and The Way Home. Anybody who has a dodgy run-in or awkward storyline gets a chance for redemption, even if they have to die in order to do so.

Granted, the number of people who have died in Hallmark projects is slim to none, meaning fresh recruits like Liam might need to be drafted in for Providence Falls to continue. But if the angels and main cast aren’t coming back (their storylines have basically been wrapped up, after all), there’s still the town itself. Everything we love about shows like Virgin River and Sullivan’s Crossing is now sitting in Hallmark’s lap, and they’d be silly not to utilise that.

Does Providence Falls now have the legs to be a springboard for a bigger ongoing series? I’d say absolutely. Of course, the same storyline can’t be replicated, but if Hallmark wants to replicate the out-of-the-box success of The Way Home or find a rival for Virgin River, they best start listening to Roderick’s idea.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors