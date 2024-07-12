Hallmark is launching a new Netflix rival, with an endless supply of cheesy festive movies

Hallmark has unveiled what it calls an all-new streaming experience: Hallmark Plus. The new service replaces Hallmark Movies Now and offers an expanded catalog as well as real-world benefits, such as Hallmark Gold Crown Store rewards and coupons.

The new service will launch in mid-September 2024 and promises to bring the best of Hallmark in a single service, expanding its range of existing movies and introducing some brand new shows too to compete with the best streaming services.

The new service won't mean the end of Hallmark movies on Peacock, with the company confirming that the deal will continue. But Hallmark Plus is a sign that after a few years dipping its toe into the streaming waters, Hallmark is now ready to jump right in.

What to expect from Hallmark Plus

Hallmark Plus will carry what the company calls "a diverse array of original titles" that'll cleave closely to the winning Hallmark formula of heartwarming and happy: don't expect a sudden rash of horribly violent nihilistic slasher movies like the best horror movies, as amusing as that would be.

So far the shows announced include Hallmark's first holiday limited series Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders; a reality competition show called Finding Mr. Christmas; an "unscripted, aspirational series with an emphasis on heart, home and community" featuring many fan-favorite actors; Groomsmen, a new movie trilogy inspired by The Wedding Veil and focusing on the friendship between three leading men; and a series based on the bestselling novel The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell'Antonia.

The new service will cost $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the US and will include a number of perks including monthly $5 gift cards, unlimited eCards, shopping rewards and "surprise gifts".

You might also like