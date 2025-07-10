IKEA launches two cheap Bluetooth speakers – including a retro throwback with a handy Spotify trick

IKEA's new NattBadd Bluetooth speaker is available in three color options

It has Spotify Tap and multi-speaker pairing, and costs $49.99 / £29

IKEA has also announced a lamp with an integrated speaker

IKEA has launched a cute Bluetooth speaker in three color options: black, pink and yellow. It's designed to match your home decor and it's very small: just 7 inches tall and a little under five inches wide.

The speaker, called Nattbadd (below), is designed to look like an old radio and has two particularly useful features: Spotify Tap for instant listening, and the ability to pair multiples together to fill your home with sound.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Spotify Tap is a handy shortcut (typically found on headphones) that lets you resume a listening session where you left off, just by tapping the device. Thanks to the Nattbadd's very low price price tag – $49.99 in the US and £29 in the UK – buying multiple speakers shouldn't break the bank, either.

This isn't the only new speaker from IKEA either. It's also announced the brilliantly-named Blomprakt (below), a lamp with an integrated speaker and an intriguing design: its top is off-center and tilted to give directional light. That'll be launching in October 2025, but pricing unfortunately hasn't been confirmed just yet.

The two new speakers are just the start of a big smart home push from IKEA, with whole bunch of other Matter-compatible products incoming, too.

IKEA goes all-out on Matter

(Image credit: IKEA)

The new speakers are part of a renewed smart home push that IKEA's making, and in January 2026 the retailer says it will launch over 20 new smart home products.

Significantly, they'll all be compatible with Matter, the smart home standard – and that means you'll be able to use them not just with IKEA's own smart home hubs such as the Matter-compatible Dirigera, but with many other Matter controllers from third parties.

As Range Manager David Granath explains, "our goal is to make the smart home easy to use, easy to understand and within reach for the many." Matter's simplicity and wide compatibility is a key part of that, and IKEA's whole-hearted support of the standard is likely to help make it much more popular.

IKEA will also launch a collaboration with the Swedish designer Tekla Severin, aka Teklan, in January. The homeware giant previously announced the Teklan series in January, but said the full range wouldn't launch until "early 2026". Well, it's now been a bit more specific about that, but it's a shame they won't land in time for Christmas stockings.

Still, the Nattbadd is available from IKEA now, and we're be looking to try it out soon to see how it compares to the surprisingly good Vappeby Bluetooth speaker (which is even cheaper at $15 / £12 / AU$22).