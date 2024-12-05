Ikea's smart lights now offer one of Philips Hue's most compelling features

Ikea's smart lights can now intelligently adjust throughout the day

These aren't the first lights to do this, and Ikea is taking a page out of Philips Hue's book

It remains to be seen if these intelligent features will be expanded on

While Ikea’s smart lights – bulbs, fixtures, and lamps – are generally much less expensive than the likes of Philips Hue products, a new update sees the furniture giant taking a page out of the more expensive smart lighting brand's book. Oh, and Apple’s, too.

The Ikea Home Smart app for iOS has added the ability for dynamic adaptive lighting, which means the various connected lights can intelligently change brightness and color throughout the day. Ikea succinctly sums up the feature as “It’s great for mind, body and soul.”

(Image credit: IKEA)

Like Apple Home’s Adaptive Lighting or Philips Hue's ‘Natural’ scene, Ikea Home Smart will adjust the bulbs to cooler temperatures during the day, and warmer hues towards the end of the day. Ikea notes that the adjustments will be automatic. Still, considering that you can manually set brightness, color, and temperature, it’s likely that you'll be able to override the adaptive adjustments or potentially bake these into a custom routine.

Seeing that bulbs from Nanoleaf and Philips Hue integrate with Apple Home’s own adaptive lighting, whether Ikea’s lineup will integrate with that standard remains to be seen. Remember, you have previously needed an extra hub to use Ikea’s products within Apple Home.

The update containing dynamic and adaptive lighting first hit Apple’s App Store on December 3, 2024, with a subsequent bug-fixing focused on December 5, 2024. However, the Ikea Home Smart app for Android does show a new version on December 3, 2024, but the Play Store doesn’t detail the changes, as Notebook Check first pointed out.

Either way, considering how affordable Ikea’s smart light lineup is, scoring a feature that’s found on more expensive bulbs and ecosystems is a real win. It might just up the appeal of Ikea’s lights if you’re considering investing in new smart home products.

