An independent audit confirmed that ExpressVPN never stores user data as indicated in its privacy policy

Cybersecurity experts at KPGM inspected ExpressVPN's TrustedServer is designed to never log such data as claimed

It's the 23rd time that ExpressVPN has put its software under third-party scrutiny

Cybersecurity experts at KPGM have confirmed that ExpressVPN never logs any of your identifiable information, as stated in its privacy policy. The experts specifically checked ExpressVPN's server infrastructure design, checking that it effectively prevents the collection of such logs.

Rated by us as one of the best VPN services right now, this audit marks the 23rd time ExpressVPN has put its software under scrutiny, with the latest audit confirming ExpressVPN's claims as of February 2025.

"No exception noted"

The team at KPGM thoroughly checked that ExpressVPN TrustedServer acts as it should. Testing its description, design, and implementation of controls.

Developed in 2019, ExpressVPN TrustedServer is the provider's technology at the base of its no-log claims. All VPN servers run entirely on RAM, for example, meaning that nothing is stored on the server after a reboot.

ExpressVPN's servers are also designed so that every time the server is rebooted, the newest version of the code stack (which includes the operating system (OS) and the VPN infrastructure above it) is loaded as a unique block, minimizing the risks of bugs, other vulnerabilities, and misconfiguration.

As of February 28, 2025, KPGM confirmed that ExpressVPN's infrastructure doesn't present any anomalies in its design or implementation, as "no exception noted" during tests. You can see the full report here.

"Having KPMG evaluate our technologies and assess our privacy protections again demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of user privacy protection," said ExpressVPN's Chief Information Security Officer, Aaron Engel, commenting on the findings.

"Independent assurance isn't just a checkbox for us—it's fundamental in our efforts towards trust and transparency," he added.

A regularly audited no-log privacy policy and security infrastructure aims to provide a guarantee that none of your personal information or usage data is collected, leaked, and then linked to you or your online activities.

It's worth remembering, however, that even no-log VPNs collect some basic data. This includes information such as your email address and the number of users connected to a server, for example. Yet, these details should not be enough to identify you or your activities when using the VPN.