"More than a recognition" – PureVPN obtains the VPN Trust Seal to back up its privacy, security, and transparency claims

PureVPN has received third-party accreditation confirming its commitment to security, privacy, transparency, and ethical practices

PureVPN believes the accreditation "reinforces its position as a leader in the VPN industry"

The VPN Trust Seal was launched by the Internet Infrastructure Coalition's VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) in 2023

PureVPN has yet again earned third-party accreditation, which confirms its commitment to security, privacy, transparency, and ethical practices.

The VPN Trust Seal accreditation program was launched by the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition)'s VPN Trust Initiative (VTI) in 2023. The VTI is a group of some of the best VPN providers to promote consumer safety and privacy online by strengthening companies' business practices.

By earning the VPN Trust Seal, PureVPN aims to provide independent assurance that its software and business meet the highest standards. A VTI member itself, the provider also seeks to reaffirm its commitment to build engineering‑led safeguards in user privacy, device security, and identity and access management (IAM).

VPN Trust Seal

The VPN Trust Seal program evaluates VPN providers based on five principles: security, advertising practices, privacy, transparency, and social responsibility.

This means that features like strong encryption and authentication protocols cannot be overlooked, so that a strict no-log VPN policy that guarantees the software will keep as little data as it deems necessary to provide the service.

VPN firms should also refrain from making misleading claims about their services, while informing the public about their actions and procedures in the clearest way possible.

To gain the VPN Trust Seal accreditation, providers must also actively promote the VPN technology to support access to the global Internet and freedom of expression.

"By meeting these stringent criteria, PureVPN not only reinforces its position as a leader in the VPN industry but also provides users with the assurance that their online activities are protected by a service that prioritizes ethical practices and user rights," commented the provider in a blog post.

Trust isn’t given. It’s earned.PureVPN has once again earned the VPN Trust Seal – a mark of transparency, privacy, and security excellence. 🛡️Because in a world full of tracking, your peace of mind shouldn't be a promise. It should be proven.Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/peec69uxQlApril 21, 2025

Once a tool only for businesses and IT nerds, more people are using virtual private network (VPN) services.

Reliable IP-spoofing capabilities have turned VPNs into the go-to service to bypass government-imposed internet blocks and other online restrictions. Throughout 2024, for example, VPN usage soars across 119 countries during times of political crisis, as per data collected by Proton VPN.

Better online privacy remains the main use case, though. According to KPMG research, 86% of US adults see data privacy as a growing concern.

Globally, 68% of consumers are worried about how companies use their personal information. Yet, only 29% of consumers said they can easily understand how well a company protects their data.

Hence, the need for privacy solutions that not only meet regulatory demands but also user trust requirements.

PureVPN said: "PureVPN’s 2025 VPN Trust Seal accreditation is more than a recognition – it’s your guarantee of data protection excellence in a complex digital landscape."

For more information, head to the provider's website at the PureVPN Trust Center page.