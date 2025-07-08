What extras come with the NordVPN Amazon deal?

NordVPN is celebrating Amazon Prime Day with a limited-time deal packed with value. From now until July 10, new customers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can save 76% on a 2-year plan (excluding Basic) and receive an Amazon gift card worth up to $50.

NordVPN is TechRadar's top-rated VPN service, known for its powerful privacy features, excellent streaming performance, and reliable apps. If you're been considering signing up to a VPN and supercharging your online security, this Prime Day promotion is the best time to sign up.

In this guide, we'll walk you through exactly what's included, from the core plan benefits to the full breakdown of pricing and Amazon voucher bonuses, all from one of the best VPN services available today.

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: 1. NordVPN – The best VPN overall NordVPN combines premium performance with real-world simplicity, and that's what makes it a top choice for novices and experienced users alike. One click is all it takes to secure your connection, whether you're working remotely, using public Wi-Fi, or streaming content from back home while abroad. Features like auto-connect and Threat Protection add background security with zero fuss, quietly blocking trackers, malware, and dangerous websites. You're getting a VPN that just works, and every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so try it out today risk-free.

1. 2 years of NordVPN coverage

Choosing NordVPN's 2-year plan gives you long-term peace of mind. In addition to a stacked roster of security features, you'll also enjoy blistering speeds that can keep up with HD streaming, online gaming, and even torrenting.

If performance is your main priority, you'll be glad to learn that NordVPN's proprietary VPN protocol, NordLynx, consistently blows us away during testing. It's based on WireGuard and brings a balance of speed and security, making it an ideal pick for resource-intensive tasks – like online gaming.

NordVPN's apps are available on all major platforms, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, smart TVs, and routers, so you can protect your data no matter which device you're using. With support for up to 10 simultaneous connections, too, it's a practical option for households or anyone with multiple devices.

Committing to a 2-year plan also means you won't need to deal with monthly renewals or unaccessible features locked behind a paywal. NordVPN's development pace is fast, and long-term users benefit from rolling updates, including new tools like Meshnet for remote device access or dark web monitoring via NordAccount.

2. A massive 76% discount

For a limited time, NordVPN is offering 76% off its 2-year plans, bringing the monthly cost down to just a few dollars per month. That's excellent value considering the level of performance, support, and privacy on offer.

NordVPN offers three main plans (excluding Basic), all eligible for the full discount:

Plus : includes the VPN service and NordPass, NordVPN's password manager

: includes the VPN service and NordPass, NordVPN's password manager Complete : adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage via NordLocker

: adds 1TB of encrypted cloud storage via NordLocker Ultra/Prime: includes all of the above, plus priority support and potentially additional future extras

NordPass encrypts your login details and autofills forms across the web - so you won't need to remember all those complex passwords. NordLocker is NordVPN's secure cloud storage solution, providing end-to-end encryption for all of your important documents, photos, videos, and more.

Bundling these tools with NordVPN means fewer subscriptions to manage and improved digital privacy. It's a win/win!

All plans are covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so users can try the service without committing to a long-term subscription. The discount applies at checkout with no voucher code required.

3. Amazon gift card worth up to $50

On top of the 76% discount, NordVPN is also throwing in an Amazon gift card worth up to $50, depending on the plan you choose. It's a straightforward bonus with no coupon codes required: just sign up between June 12 and July 10, and the gift card will be sent to your inbox 31 to 50 days after purchase.

Here's how the voucher value breaks down by plan:

Plus : $20 Amazon gift card

: $20 Amazon gift card Complete : $40 Amazon gift card

: $40 Amazon gift card Ultra/Prime: $50 Amazon gift card

It's important to note that if you request a refund under NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee, you'll no longer be eligible for the gift card.

While the gift card arrives after Prime Day, it still delivers real value whether you're stocking up on accessories, smart home gear, or subscription renewals. Also, since the amount scales with your plan, it adds a nice extra on top of an already competitive offer.