NordVPN, the best VPN of 2025 so far, has extended its Amazon gift card deal to the UK and Australia. That means if you opt for a two-year plan, you'll receive a gift card worth at least 20 GBP/AUD, absolutely free.

UK residents get the best of this deal, sorry Aussies! New Plus plan subscribers get a £20 gift card, Complete plan subscribers get £40, while Ultimate plan subscribers get a whopping £50! In Australia, Plus plan subscribers get 20 AUD, and Complete plan subscribers get 40 AUD.

NordVPN: Get up to £50 in Amazon gift cards - plus up to 72% off two-year plans

The best VPN we've tested now has, I believe, the best VPN deal too! Up to £50 in Amazon gift cards means that with an Ultimate plan, you get nearly 40% of your money back to spend on something else. The remaining 60% covers what you'd normally spend on a NordVPN Basic plan, but this time, you're getting all of NordVPN's extras too! This includes antivirus, password management, data breach alerts, and more.

However, deal-hunters beware. If you're thinking you can pay, get your voucher, and then make use of NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee, you're wrong! Your Amazon voucher will be sent to you between 31 and 50 days after purchase.

So, not only can you not get this voucher absolutely free, but you'll miss the chance to spend it over Prime Day – sorry!

If you're not sure which NordVPN deal to choose, here's a full breakdown of what's included in each plan.

NordVPN plan breakdown: everything you need to know

Looking to grab NordVPN's Amazon gift card deal? Here's every NordVPN plan it's available on, the costs, and what's included for the price, all to help you decide.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN two-year plans Header Cell - Column 0 Plus Plan Complete Plan Ultimate Plan Availability UK, AU AU UK Price (paid upfront) £83.76 / 158.16 AUD (save 70%) 194.16 AUD (save 70%) £129.36 (save 72%) Free Amazon gift card value £20/ 20 AUD 40 AUD £50 Features NordVPN Threat Protection Pro Ad and tracker blocking Password management Data breach scanning NordVPN Threat Protection Pro Ad and tracker blocking Password management Data breach scanning 1TB encrypted cloud storage NordVPN Threat Protection Pro Ad and tracker blocking Password management Data breach scanning 1TB encrypted cloud storage Cyber insurance (up to £5,000)

Which NordVPN Amazon gift card deal do we recommend?

In the UK, a NordVPN Ultimate plan seriously excites me right now. £50 in Amazon gift cards could go towards anything from summer essentials to your weekly food shop, so in reality, you're paying a little under £80 for everything NordVPN offers – should you choose not to use your voucher on a tech upgrade.

That said, I can never recommend any NordVPN plan above the Plus plan for sheer value. The best VPN we test, Threat Protection Pro, a password manager, data breach protection, and ad and tracker blocking, is a seriously competitive package at only £3.49/month is seriously competitive. Throw a £20 Amazon gift voucher into the mix, and it's a steal!

For those in Australia, I'd stick with a Plus plan for now. While the draw of 1TB of encrypted storage may tempt some, you can likely find cheaper encrypted storage deals elsewhere if you look in the right places. Given that's the only major difference between the two, bar the near-40 AUD price jump, it's probably best to stick with the cheaper option.