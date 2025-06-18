NordVPN, the best VPN of 2025 so far, has extended its Amazon gift card deal to the UK and Australia. That means if you opt for a two-year plan, you'll receive a gift card worth at least 20 GBP/AUD, absolutely free.
UK residents get the best of this deal, sorry Aussies! New Plus plan subscribers get a £20 gift card, Complete plan subscribers get £40, while Ultimate plan subscribers get a whopping £50! In Australia, Plus plan subscribers get 20 AUD, and Complete plan subscribers get 40 AUD.
NordVPN: Get up to £50 in Amazon gift cards - plus up to 72% off two-year plans
The best VPN we've tested now has, I believe, the best VPN deal too! Up to £50 in Amazon gift cards means that with an Ultimate plan, you get nearly 40% of your money back to spend on something else. The remaining 60% covers what you'd normally spend on a NordVPN Basic plan, but this time, you're getting all of NordVPN's extras too! This includes antivirus, password management, data breach alerts, and more.
However, deal-hunters beware. If you're thinking you can pay, get your voucher, and then make use of NordVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee, you're wrong! Your Amazon voucher will be sent to you between 31 and 50 days after purchase.
So, not only can you not get this voucher absolutely free, but you'll miss the chance to spend it over Prime Day – sorry!
If you're not sure which NordVPN deal to choose, here's a full breakdown of what's included in each plan.
NordVPN plan breakdown: everything you need to know
Looking to grab NordVPN's Amazon gift card deal? Here's every NordVPN plan it's available on, the costs, and what's included for the price, all to help you decide.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Plus Plan
Complete Plan
Ultimate Plan
Availability
UK, AU
AU
UK
Price (paid upfront)
£83.76 / 158.16 AUD (save 70%)
194.16 AUD (save 70%)
£129.36 (save 72%)
Free Amazon gift card value
£20/ 20 AUD
40 AUD
£50
Features
NordVPN
Threat Protection Pro
Ad and tracker blocking
Password management
Data breach scanning
NordVPN
Threat Protection Pro
Ad and tracker blocking
Password management
Data breach scanning
1TB encrypted cloud storage
NordVPN
Threat Protection Pro
Ad and tracker blocking
Password management
Data breach scanning
1TB encrypted cloud storage
Cyber insurance (up to £5,000)
Which NordVPN Amazon gift card deal do we recommend?
In the UK, a NordVPN Ultimate plan seriously excites me right now. £50 in Amazon gift cards could go towards anything from summer essentials to your weekly food shop, so in reality, you're paying a little under £80 for everything NordVPN offers – should you choose not to use your voucher on a tech upgrade.
That said, I can never recommend any NordVPN plan above the Plus plan for sheer value. The best VPN we test, Threat Protection Pro, a password manager, data breach protection, and ad and tracker blocking, is a seriously competitive package at only £3.49/month is seriously competitive. Throw a £20 Amazon gift voucher into the mix, and it's a steal!
For those in Australia, I'd stick with a Plus plan for now. While the draw of 1TB of encrypted storage may tempt some, you can likely find cheaper encrypted storage deals elsewhere if you look in the right places. Given that's the only major difference between the two, bar the near-40 AUD price jump, it's probably best to stick with the cheaper option.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of engaging with different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has come to gain a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.