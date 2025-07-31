Mozilla has announced that its VPN is now available on all Linux distributions

This move comes after the full device protection service previously only worked on Debian-based setups, such as Ubuntu

Users will now be able to access the virtual private network service with easy installation via Flathub or a single-line terminal command

Mozilla VPN can now be installed by Linux users via Flatpak on Flathub, expanding the accessibility of the VPN, which is now available on any compatible Linux distribution without the need for specific packages or extra configurations.

While the move doesn’t necessarily transform Mozilla into the best VPN on the market in terms of features, it represents an important boost for the spread of this privacy-focused VPN, which had so far only worked on Debian-based systems like Ubuntu, among Linux users.

The new setup bridges the big gap that separates it from other VPNs offering ample Linux support, such as NordVPN, Proton VPN, and Surfshark, and could see it rise in the rankings, overtaking some competitors due to its comprehensive distribution list. A trusted and ubiquitous brand in the digital space, universal availability may well carve out Mozilla’s place as the one to beat.

Mozilla VPN arrives on Flathub

Using Flatpak as the universal installer – an approach that works on virtually all major Linux distributions (Fedora, Arch, Mint, Kilimanjaro) – Mozilla VPN now simplifies access and setup to its service for Linux users. This should ensure compatibility across different distributions thanks to sandboxed installation, reducing the risk of conflicts or vulnerabilities at the system level.

The app offers the same functionality regardless of distribution, ensuring a consistent experience without the need to change settings for different environments, with easy installation via Flathub or simple terminal commands. This makes it much easier to set up for less experienced users, particularly among desktop users who will appreciate its simple graphical user interface (GUI), while increasing the VPN's visibility.

Additionally, Flatpak apps run in isolated containers, in line with Mozilla's philosophy of putting privacy first and striving to eliminate vulnerabilities through security controls. This ethos remains one of the reasons why users have adopted Mozilla VPN in the past, coming from a trusted brand that has always positioned itself in the market as a completely non-profit company, fighting for a healthy web since the late 1990s.

(Image credit: Mozilla)

The new Flatpak approach seeks to reinforce the promise of “powerful privacy for maximum peace of mind” championed on its website, encouraging adoption by users who appreciate a deep commitment to open-source values.

Additionally, although Mozilla VPN Flatpak on Flathub is not currently verified, it is still an official upload managed by Mozilla, so it is considered reliable even without the badge.

These changes do not alter the technical chops of the Mozilla VPN offering, which remains a reliable and adequate solution for security and speed thanks to its app security audit, split tunnelling, multi-hop connections, support for the secure WireGuard protocol, and its Mullvad network underneath.

However, the VPN remains a technical underdog when compared to the best Linux VPN options that continue to top the rankings. It's also unlikely that the move will influence the opinions of users who have so far criticised the VPN, previously calling it an expensive repackaging of the Mullvad VPN network, with Mozilla’s higher prices ranging from $4.99 to $9.99 per month.

The choice to use Flatpak is also interesting, as it is still a relatively niche route for VPN distribution, and only Mozilla is officially supported by the provider so far.

Will other VPNs follow suit? That remains to be seen – some features on Flatpak may still be limited or require additional configuration. Indeed, VPNs such as NordVPN already offer command-line tools or configuration files that work on different distributions, without the data bloat of one-file-fits-all Flatpak.

One thing is for sure, though: Mozilla is competent and universally available. For some, this might well be enough.