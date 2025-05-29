NordVPN extends post-quantum encryption protection to all applications – here's everything we know

NordVPN has launched post-quantum encryption (PQE) across all its applications

The provider launched its first iteration of PQE in 2024, but only for its Linux VPN app

This comes as traditional encryption methods are set to become obsolete with the advent of quantum computers

NordVPN has just taken an important step forward into its post-quantum transition, extending support for quantum-safe encryption across all its applications.

While the provider launched its first iteration of post-quantum encryption (PQE) in September 2024, only Linux users could enjoy this protection. Now, all NordVPN users can enjoy PQE no matter the platform they use.

Already rated as the best VPN service on the market by TechRadar's reviewers, NordVPN joins a handful of VPN providers that also include quantum-safe cryptography in their software.

Why and how use NordVPN post-quantum encryption

As quantum computing advances, NordVPN's CTO, Marijus Briedis, explains, RSA-based key exchange encryption methods that most VPN protocols use today will eventually become vulnerable.

Experts predict, in fact, that traditional encryption will soon be broken by the ability of quantum computers to perform computations that machines can't handle, within minutes.

While this is expected to happen between five to 10 years, cybercriminals have already started to conduct what's known as "store now, decrypt later (SNDL) attacks." The idea is simple – to collect encrypted data now so they can crack it in the future when quantum computing is finally up to the task.

This is exactly why the cryptographic world is already catching up. Last August, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released the first three quantum-resistant encryption standards to better support software providers in their transition. NordVPN joined the post-quantum revolution a few months after that, adding one of these algorithms (ML-KEM) to its WireGuard-based Nordlynx protocol, which is known for its speed and security.

"By integrating PQE into our VPN infrastructure, we're taking a proactive step to ensure long-term confidentiality and resilience for our customers' data, both now and in a post-quantum future," said Briedis.

As mentioned earlier, before the latest release, only the Linux VPN app included PQE support.

This choice allowed the NordVPN team to analyze how the new quantum-safe algorithm, which was implemented in a hybrid way alongside classic encryption methods, could affect performance like connection speeds and latency.

"The gathered data served as a stepping stone in the transition to quantum-resistant encryption for the rest of our platforms," said Briedis. "The Linux case demonstrated that we successfully maintained the highest level of user experience in terms of connection time and speed during the transition."

As a result, NordVPN rolled PQE across all its platforms – from Windows and macOS to Android and iOS, even including its Android TV and tvOS apps.

Users need to actively enable this extra protection by heading to the Connections tab in the app's Settings and switching on the toggle. The PQE feature will automatically activate whenever the user connects via the NordLynx protocol.

Which VPN providers offer post-quantum encryption?

NordVPN is not the only virtual private network (VPN) provider currently including PQE support on its service.

ExpressVPN added quantum-safe encryption on its proprietary Lightway protocol in October 2023, by default across its Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, and Windows apps. Last January, the team took a further step forward by upgrading to the NIST standards.

After pioneering the post-quantum transition in 2017, Mullvad extended PQE support for all platforms when it released post-quantum protection for iPhone in September 2024. The provider now plans to migrate to the new NIST standards, too.

AdGuard, Windscribe, and PureVPN are other providers currently offering PQE protection, with Surfshark and NymVPN also expected to join the list soon.