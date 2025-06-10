Why quantum innovation and cyber resilience go hand in hand

The UK government’s recent £121 million commitment to advancing the quantum technology sector is an exciting milestone for both innovation and economic growth. As part of its "Plan for Change," the investment aims to strengthen the UK's position in quantum research and technology, offering a glimpse into the future of fraud detection, healthcare diagnostics, and beyond.

However, while the potential of quantum technology to transform industries around the world is undeniable, this potential leap forward comes with caveats. We must ensure that our pursuit of innovation does not outpace our ability to secure sensitive data today and in the years to come.

As quantum computing moves closer to practical application, it presents not only unprecedented technological opportunities, but also cybersecurity risks as the encryption mechanisms that have always safeguarded sensitive information are vulnerable. The challenge now lies in building networks that aren’t just faster and more agile, but also resilient against the future threats posed by quantum computer enabled attacks.

Paulina Gomez Social Links Navigation Senior Advisor of Portfolio Marketing at Ciena.

Quantum’s double-edged sword

Quantum computing has the potential to offer enormous benefits, from enabling breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, and logistics to providing faster, more efficient solutions to problems that are beyond today's capabilities.

But with these advancements comes the risk of quantum-enabled cyberattacks. Quantum computers, once fully realized, will be capable of breaking today’s standard encryption algorithms, exposing data that is currently viewed as secure. This creates a challenge for governments and enterprises handling sensitive information to future-proof their networks before quantum computing threats are upon us.

A growing concern in the cybersecurity community is the threat referred to as “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attacks. In this scenario, critical encrypted data is intercepted today and stored by malicious actors, with the intent of decrypting it in the future using quantum capabilities to break the encryption. This is particularly concerning for sensitive information such as electronic health records, intellectual property, patents or national security information, which could be exposed once quantum computers are sufficiently advanced.

The Key technologies for protection

To address these risks, there are two emerging solutions: Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). QKD uses quantum mechanics to securely exchange encryption keys. This technology takes advantage of the fundamental principles of quantum physics, making it impossible for hackers to intercept or tamper with the key exchange process without being detected. This is why combining encryption technologies available today with QKD delivers what is mathematically proven to be unconditional security of critical data.

Meanwhile, PQC focuses on developing a new generation of cryptographic algorithms designed to protect data and systems against quantum computer attacks. Combining these techniques with existing encryption methods is crucial towards safeguarding critical data against future quantum computing threats. It’s clear that quantum readiness requires both innovation and caution and that the industry must move swiftly to integrate quantum-safe technologies into the fabric of global networks.

Futureproofing starts with collaboration, not complacency

Securing today’s networks in the quantum era is no small task. Governments, network providers, and tech innovators are taking steps to continue creating robust security frameworks, ensuring that the global IT infrastructure can withstand quantum-powered attacks. Transitioning to a quantum-safe future requires industry-wide collaboration and proactively taking steps to get there.

The UK’s investment in quantum technologies goes hand-in-hand with a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity. It's important for the public and private sectors to work together to develop national and international frameworks that prioritize both innovation and security. As the industry continues to develop and deploy quantum technologies, safeguarding our digital ecosystem should be at the forefront of our efforts.

While QKD and PQC offer promising solutions, integrating these technologies into existing infrastructure will take time. Protecting sensitive in-flight data today continuous to be top of mind, especially as quantum computing continues to advance

Inaction could leave networks vulnerable, compromising the confidentiality of sensitive data, damaging trust, and undermining the tremendous potential of quantum innovations. Collaboration among governments, enterprises and the tech community is key to building the right security measures for the future.

As we navigate this new quantum era, it’s time to future-proof the digital landscape. We must act decisively and thoughtfully to ensure we’re prepared for the threats it brings. The question is no longer if quantum will change our world, but how we will adapt to ensure critical data remains secure.

