NordVPN has now a full GUI Linux VPN app – here's how to upgrade

NordVPN has just released a new Linux VPN app with a full graphical user interface (GUI)

A GUI Linux VPN app makes privacy more accessible for Linux users, thanks to rich visual elements

To install the new GUI version, users need to modify the command of the previous Linux app

NordVPN has just unveiled a long-awaited upgrade for all Linux users – a full graphical user interface (GUI) for its VPN client.

The updated Linux VPN app makes privacy more accessible for the Linux community, thanks to rich visual elements that promise to ease the use of advanced features.

"This launch is a natural progression of our mission to make cybersecurity accessible and seamless for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or new to the OS, we believe this GUI will enhance your NordVPN experience," said NordVPN's CTO, Marijus Briedis.

NordVPN new GUI Linux VPN

Briedis explains that the new GUI brings the simplicity of other NordVPN applications to Linux for the first time, all while preserving the reliability, speed, and security users expect from one of the best VPN providers on the market.

This means that everyone using a Linux distro or Linux desktop device can now enjoy all the features offered by NordVPN, including Threat Protection, Double VPN, and a kill switch, within a couple of clicks – no matter if you're a VPN pro or beginner.

NordVPN's GUI Linux VPN isn't a brand new application, the provider explains, but a significant upgrade of its seasoned CLI-based software.

It's important to keep in mind, though, that at the time of writing, NordVPN's Meshnet and some other features remain accessible only via the CLI-based version, which continues to be supported in full.

The GUI for NordVPN Linux app comes with both dark and light modes, so that you can choose the version that suits you best. (Image credit: Nord Security)

"Linux users are an incredibly important part of our community, and we’re thrilled to make their experience even better," said Briedis.

The new GUI version of the NordVPN Linux app also comes with support for post-quantum encryption – an upgrade the company released last October – and its latest censorship-resistant protocol, NordWhisper.

NordVPN joins other popular providers offering a full GUI for their VPN client. These include Surfshark, which launched its GUI Linux VPN in 2022, ExpressVPN, offering this feature since March this year, and Private Internet Access (PIA).

How to upgrade to NordVPN GUI Linux app

NordVPN promises a quick installation that should be familiar to everyone who has installed the CLI version before. The steps are the same, in fact, except for one adjustment.

You now need to specify the command to install the GUI version by typing this in the terminal: sh <(wget -qO - https://downloads.nordcdn.com/apps/linux/install.sh) -p nordvpn-gui

While the GUI is now available through DEB and RPM packages, the provider ensures that a Snap version is coming soon.