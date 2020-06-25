The best Firefox VPN extensions and add-ons 2020

Even though it significantly trails behind Google Chrome, Mozilla’s browser is still a very popular option amongst millions. This is partly due to its security features as it operates a FOSS (free open source software) - and if security is the concern then a VPN is an excellent extension to add to your browser.

However, when researching the best Firefox VPN provider, there's a significantly large amount of options out there. So, with this much choice, how do you go about picking the right one for you?

How to choose the best Firefox VPN

With a dedicated Firefox VPN on its way in 2020 directly from Mozilla, ExpressVPN is our current #1 pick as the your best extension. It makes using your VPN in the browser so very easy - there's no reason why any provider should make using a VPN a pain. And it's a genuine VPN facility, too, rather than a mere proxy like some companies offer.

For many, the key to a good VPN extension will be privacy and security, and there isn't a single option on the below list that should let you down in that department. But may others of you reading this will be more concerned about the other functionality virtual private networks cater - watching foreign Netflix and other streaming services; using Facebook and WhatsApp where they're restricted; catching up with sport while abroad.

Speed is also important, especially if you’re keen on using your Firefox browser to access said streaming services or downloading torrents - you don't want your Firefox VPN extension to slow down what you're doing. And as Firefox can be a bit resource-heavy, the extension should be light and unobtrusive, with a solid mix of options for both basic and tech-savvy users.

The best Firefox VPN extensions in 2020

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round Firefox VPN with an easy-to-use, effective add-on

Firefox Add-on rating: 4.4/5 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | Free trial length: 30 days | Maximum devices supported: 5 | Servers/countries: 3,000+/90+

Quality add-on

Loads of servers and locations

Highly rated by users

Dark mode added

Extensions only function if you have app installed

Best Firefox VPN 2020 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan

ExpressVPN is our overall pick as best VPN and we're glad to report that its Firefox browser experience doesn't let us down. Adding it to your browser is easy and you can immediately turn it on, start geo-spoofing and change your settings right there from the add-on.

The extension provides WebRTC blocking to protect your privacy, location spoofing to more than 90 countries and HTTPS Everywhere support. Staying on the security front, you get 256-bit encryption along with a zero-knowledge DNS solution and a network lock kill switch. ExpressVPN clearly states that it doesn't gather or log traffic data or browsing activity so your privacy will remain intact.

ExpressVPN's browser extensions perform well in our speed tests, as well. So you can confidently leave it running in the background while you're going about your business without a niggling feeling that it's holding you back.

And if you're on the look out for a Firefox VPN because you want to stream foreign shows on Netflix, Hulu and the like, ExpressVPN absolutely aces all of our streaming tests.

You can't use the ExpressVPN browser extension without having the appropriate ExpressVPN desktop app installed, but this won;t bother most people who will have the regular Windows, Mac or Linux client installed anyway. And that's about the worst thing we can say about this superb VPN provider...

Get the best Firefox VPN with 3 months extra FREE

Time and again Express tops our lists of the most impressive VPN for pretty much all your needs. Streaming, torrenting, using WhatsApp in China...Express can do it all. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when you sign up for its annual plan. Fantastic value!

2. Hotspot Shield

One of the fastest VPN services around, with a browser add-on to match

Chrome Web Store rating: 4.2/5 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | Free trial length: 45 days | Maximum devices supported: 5 | Servers/countries: 3,200+/80+

Fast download speeds

Meaty money back guarantee

Great value

Limited configuration options

The Hotspot Shield VPN extension for Firefox is has unlimited bandwidth and is one of the highest rated around. As is the case with the provider’s Chrome VPN offering, one simple click is all it takes to connect and this extension isn’t ad-supported, either.

Our performance tests delivered some excellent results, with both upload and download speeds increasing a bit once connected to the VPN. The company uses 256-bit encryption and privacy-wise there's the standard ‘no logging’ claim meaning the firm doesn’t track your online activities.

There is a location-limited free version, but if you upgrade to the Elite version of Hotspot Shield you get access to all 80-odd virtual locations along with the benefit of cloud-based malware protection, and more. There’s a 45-day trial you can use to test the full VPN without feeling like you have to commit for longer.

3. Private Internet Access

Privacy-focussed Firefox VPN add-on

Dedicated chrome extension: Yes | Chrome Web Store rating: 3.5/5 | 24/7 live chat: No | Free trial length: 30 days | Maximum devices supported: 10 | Servers/countries: 3,300+/45

Loads of settings and features...

...but really easy to use

10 devices covered

Only protects browser traffic

Not the best for all streamers

Private Internet Access has been offering a quality VPN experience for a good while now, and that's no more in evidence than on the service's browser extensions. If you're a Firefox devotee, you could do much, much worse (and pay much, much more) than PIA.

As you'd expect from a piece of software with this name, privacy is at the heart of PIA's operation. The Firefox add-on bundles in a few bonus privacy tools that really add an extra layer of security and anonymity to your desktop usage. We're talking settings to stop your camera and microphone being shared, WebRTC leak blocking, and sensitivity around hyperlink auditing and credit card auto filling. That's just the tip of the iceberg and it's little added security measures like this why many folk are turning to VPNs over antivirus software these days.

Note however, that it's only effective within the Firefox browser itself and not on other apps or browsers.

If you're somebody who has used virtual private networks for a while now and likes to get stuck in to the nitty gritty of settings, then there's a tonne here that you can configure. All that while maintaining some rapid server speeds. But while it ably unlocked Netflix and YouTube overseas, we were disappointed that we had no joy with Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

4. Surfshark

Great balance of performance and price

Chrome Web Store rating: 3.4/5 | 24/7 live chat: Yes | Free trial length: 30 days | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | Servers/countries: 1,700+/63

So cheap!

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Nice mobile apps

Online support not as thorough as others

Lower rating by users

Surfshark is a VPN with a profile on the rise. In our review, we lavish praise on it for its simplicity to operate, its clean and attractive interface and the amount of streaming services it can unlock. But let's face it...Surfshark's stand-out feature is the price. This VPN offers one of the best value experiences around.

Actually, there are two stand-out features, as Surfshark also offers completely unlimited simultaneous connections. So use it as a Firefox VPN on desktop, but from there you can also implement your subscription on mobile, TV streaming devices, tablet, router, games console - anything!

In terms of its specific Firefox browser, we really like that back in 2018 their security audit by German company Cure53. But we're a little concerned by the lowish rating on the Firefox add-on store. 3.5 is by no means bad, but lower than a few of the others on this list.

5. Windscribe

Not the best, but worth trying for free

Chrome Web Store rating: 4.6/5 | 24/7 live chat: No | Free trial length: None (but free version available) | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | Servers/countries: 500+/60+

Try it with a comprehensive free version

Unlimited connections

Well-liked by users

Inconsistent long-distance performance

No live chat support

With a rather unusual approach to its VPN, Windscribe offers unlimited device connections (most providers limit you to five devices, or indeed fewer). Our testing revealed good performance levels, with only around a 10% loss on our regular upload and download speeds via local connections. Longer distances were a different story with slower speeds, though.

That hasn't stopped its users giving it an excellent score on the Firefox store. And browsing with the Firefox VPN extension allows for some interesting options including different connection modes, a secure link generator, and the ability to remove all social media buttons and block tracking. The extension is also regularly updated, which is good to see.

Windscribe’s privacy policy is perfectly clear and favorable – the firm insists that there is no logging of historical sessions, or records of incoming or outgoing IP addresses or individual activities.

