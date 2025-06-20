Demand for VPN services continues to grow worldwide as cybersecurity concerns, remote work, and internet restrictions are on the rise. More and more companies have entered the market to fill this need over the years. A leading British tech retailer, Currys, is the latest.

Currys Secure VPN first landed in the UK market at the end of 2024. The firm then released the service also for its Irish customers on June 18, 2025. The service boasts support for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS – all with no limits on the number of connected devices.

I know what you're thinking: how can a tech retailer build a truly secure VPN? Well, to build the software, Currys turned to one of the best VPN providers on the market – IPVanish.

Currys Secure VPN – what we know so far

As IPVanish's Head of Product Marketing, Robert Custons, confirmed to TechRadar, Currys Secure VPN offers the same features and server selection as IPVanish's Essential plans.

These include all the core VPN features you'd expect, like a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling, alongside Threat Protection, a handy advanced tool to block ads, trackers, and malicious websites.

Currys Secure VPN also comes with the speedy and secure WireGuard protocol, which is now standard among the most secure and fastest VPNs.

Similarly to IPVanish, the service also promises to never record any of your sensitive details and boasts an independent audited no-log privacy policy.

You should also be able to browse internationally thanks to a server network made of over 2,400 VPN servers across more than 90 locations worldwide.

(Image credit: Currys)

"Consumers are crying out for ways to safeguard their privacy and stay secure, and as the most trusted electronic retailer in the UK and Ireland, Currys is in a unique position to help educate people on the benefits of VPNs," said Custons.

IPVanish has already partnered with many brands on similar projects. Among these, the company's sister brand, Livedrive, also has a 15-year-long partnership with Currys to provide its cloud storage product across the UK and Ireland.

Is Currys Secure VPN worth it?

While TechRadar's reviewers haven't tried and tested Currys Secure VPN yet, they regularly put IPVanish apps under the microscope.

IPVanish isn't TechRadar's top recommendation right now. Our VPN reviewers, however, still rate IPVanish highly, finding the service to be a strong all-around VPN with plenty of features, high speeds, and better unblocking capabilities than most VPNs.

This means you should be able to use your Currys Secure VPN as a reliable streaming VPN, as well as a secure tool to boost your privacy when browsing the web. The latter is especially crucial when you are connected to public WI-Fi.

To celebrate the launch in Ireland, Currys Secure VPN is currently available at a special introductory price of just €19.99 for a full year when purchased along with any other Currys product, either online or in-store, instead of the regular €89 fee.

That's an offer that not even the best cheap VPN can match. Therefore, it's a really advantageous deal you shouldn't miss. Just bear in mind, though, it's only a limited-time offer, and the subscription will auto-renew at the end of the year at full price unless canceled.

That said, if you are in the UK, a one-year subscription costs £75 at the time of writing. TechRadar's top recommendation, NordVPN, is actually even cheaper right now thanks to a time-limited offer ahead of Prime Week, alongside the chance of getting up to £50 of an Amazon gift card for free – but you'll have to commit for two years.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.