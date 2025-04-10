Independent audit confirms IPVanish never logs your data

An independent audit confirmed that IPVanish never stores user data as indicated in its privacy policy

IPVanish also unveiled its latest Transparency Report, a quarterly update on government requests

A Trust Center page has also been launched to group all reports, IPvanish policies, and initiatives in one place

An independent audit has just confirmed that IPVanish doesn't log your data.

Cybersecurity firm Schellman Compliance carried out a series of tests to determine that IPVanish's data-handling practices adhere to its privacy policy.

As of today, April 10, 2025, you can find all IPVanish no-log audits, quarterly transparency reports, policies, and ongoing initiatives grouped on the newly launched Trust Center page.

A boost of transparency

This was the second time that IPVanish successfully put its privacy policy claims under scrutiny. The popular provider already aced an independent privacy audit in 2022.

The team at Schellman inspected all of IPVanish's server configurations and relevant IT systems in February 2025 to determine whether user activity was being collected or stored on its VPN servers.

The verdict? "No logs were retained by IPVanish," concluded auditors.

Commenting on the findings, IPVanish's Chief Commercial Officer, Subbu Sthanu, told TechRadar: "People shouldn’t have to just take a VPN’s word for it when it comes to data handling."

All the best VPN services boast, in fact, a regularly audited no-log privacy policy and infrastructure as a guarantee that no personal information or usage data can ever be collected and then linked to you or your online activities.

It's worth remembering, however, that most no-log VPNs collect some basic data like your email address and the number of users connected to a server, for example. Yet, these details won't be enough to identify you or your activities when using the VPN.

In a further attempt to boost transparency, IPVanish has also unveiled its new Trust Center.

"The Trust Center gives users the receipts – proof of our no-log stance, independent audits, and infrastructure transparency – all in one place," said Stanu.

There, you can find all past no-log audit results alongside the provider's quarterly transparency reports. The latter are regular updates of all the data requests the VPN receives from governments, as well as attempts at malicious activities.

Nothing to worry about, though, as IPVanish explains, this data doesn’t exist, so the provider cannot provide it – no matter who requests it or why.

"By sharing more details about the requests we receive, we strive to offer greater transparency into the steps we take to protect our users," noted IPVanish.

You can also head to the Trust Center to get more information on IPVanish's data-handling practices, all its available tools, and ongoing initiatives. You'll also find a similar resource directly on your iOS and Android VPN app.