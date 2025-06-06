IPVanish teams up with URC to promote cybersecurity outside the rugby pitch

IPVanish has announced a new partnership with the United Rugby Championship (URC)

IPVanish’s "First line of defence" campaign aims to promote digital safety across rugby fans and teams globally

Other VPN providers have partnered with sports clubs in the past to promote better cybersecurity practices

IPVanish has just announced a new partnership with the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The campaign aims to promote better cybersecurity practices among rugby fans globally. It echoes similar initiatives carried out by some of the best VPN providers in the past.

TechRadar needs you! We want to know what you think about the world of VPNs. Whether you're a novice or a VPN pro, we want to hear your thoughts. Don't worry, though, your responses are completely anonymous, and it takes less than five minutes to complete! To take part, click the link below: https://futurenet.questionpro.eu/tr-vpn

Protection, on the pitch and online

Speaking on the partnership, IPVanish General Manager, Subbu Sthanu said: "Whether it’s on the pitch or online, everyone needs to protect their home. This partnership allows us to connect with a passionate, tech-savvy audience and drive home the importance of security and privacy in everyday life."

Specifically, IPVanish’s "First line of defence" campaign seeks to promote digital safety across the sport's global fanbase. This includes an awareness initiative aimed at educating fans and teams about protecting themselves online.

The provider also wants to support the role of the rugby league's official broadcast group, the Television Match Officials (TMOs). The goal here is to "enhance how decisions are communicated to fans both in the stadium and watching at home," the provider explains.

Founded in 2001, the United Rugby Championship (URC) is a professional yearly competition that features elite clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.

IPVanish is partnering with the United Rugby Championship! 🏉🔐Together, we're launching the “First Line of Defence” campaign to promote cybersecurity across the passionate world of professional rugby. #CyberSecurity #URC #VPN #IPVanish https://t.co/2paBuYYBY9June 4, 2025

As mentioned earlier, IPVanish isn't the first VPN provider to team up with a sports club to promote cybersecurity values across professionals and supporters alike.

In November 2024, ExpressVPN kicked off a partnership with one of the UK's major football teams, Tottenham Hotspur. NordVPN, our top-ranked VPN provider, has also sponsored a number of UK teams over the years, starting with a partnership with Liverpool in 2018. Surfshark did so with the Swedish club AIK.

Despite not being at the top of Techradar's rankings just yet, our tests recently confirmed IPVanish as a strong all-around VPN with plenty of features, high speeds, and better unblocking capabilities than most virtual private network services.

Commenting on the initiative, United Rugby Championship CEO, Martin Anayi said: "IPVanish has a global outlook and a commitment to excellence in the world of cybersecurity, and through the development of a distinctive set of rights, we aim to demonstrate how innovation can unlock new opportunities to advance the sport."