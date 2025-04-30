Surfshark has launched a free, privacy-first, public DNS service - here's what you need to know

Surfshark has unveiled a privacy-oriented, free public DNS service

The service promises never to log or track any activity

Surfshark plans to put its DNS no-log policy under test soon with an independent audit to validate its claims

Surfshark has just become the first VPN provider to unveil a privacy-first public DNS service.

Unlike DNS servers that your Internet Service Provider (ISP) offers you by default, Surfshark DNS promises never to log or track any activity, and it's completely free to use.

Already offering one of the best VPN services on the market, Surfshark's new service seeks to help privacy-conscious individuals and organizations avoid online tracking.

Surfshark public DNS

"By offering a free, privacy-oriented DNS service, we are not only seeking Surfshark’s commitment to make the internet a safer place for everyone but also encouraging individuals, organizations, as well as NGOs to take their first steps towards enhancing online privacy," said Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer at Surfshark.

Short for Domain Name System, DNS acts as the phone book of the Internet. It translates human-friendly domain names that we all type online into numerical IP addresses that computers can understand. DNS servers—dedicated machines that handle and respond to DNS requests—are then a vital part of how the Internet works.

Yet, DNS servers that ISPs offer by default aren't necessarily private.

ISPs may collect and log users' DNS queries for user identification. They can also monitor DNS traffic and even block specific domains. Users can then be subjected to targeted advertising, too.

Surfshark DNS promises to be different, though. It operates under a strict no-logs policy, which means no collection, storage, or sharing of browsing activity. It also supports secure DNS protocols such as DoT, DoH, and DoQ to keep browsing activity private.

We're introducing our free privacy-oriented DNS service, designed for those who value extra privacy without compromising the speeds of their daily browsing. Check it out. https://t.co/YaU0xvw5nfApril 28, 2025

Many tech enthusiasts are used to opting for alternative public DNS servers to improve their overall internet performance. Yet, none of them, Kaciulis explains, are provided by companies primarily focused on security and privacy.

He told TechRadar: "Recognizing this gap, Surfshark decided to offer its own public DNS servers, aligning with its core mission of providing a more secure and private connection."

A third-party DNS server like Surfshark DNS could improve overall network performance. For example, it is less likely to become overloaded. It also promises to offer a better understanding of geolocation, which can provide users with closer servers.

Such a service can also help users bypass online censorship that ISPs may enforce at the DNS level.

Despite these benefits, Kaciulis doesn't recommend using Surfshark DNS alongside Surfshark's virtual private network (VPN).

"Our VPN inherently includes DNS protection, making a separate DNS configuration redundant for users," he said.

Similarly to its no-log VPN, though, Surfshark now plans to put its DNS no-log policy under test soon with a third-party independent audit.