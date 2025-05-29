Surfshark now offers a 7-day free trial - here's how to get it

Surfshark has just launched a new 7-day free trial for new users

The provider previously offered a 30-day money-back guarantee as its 'trial' offering

Surfshark is now one of the few VPN providers offering a free trial option

If you are looking for a new VPN service but don't want to invest the money blindly, good news – Surfshark now offers a 7-day free trial to all new users.

Until now, you could find out if Surfshark was the right service for you only after subscribing – risk-free, though, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee policy. Now, while this policy remains in place, you can try the service for a whole week without putting your hands on your wallet.

One of the best VPN services out there, according to TechRadar's latest testing, Surfshark is now among the very few providers that offer new users a free trial option.

Surfshark – 7-day free trial

Try out all that Surfshark has to offer for 7 days on up to three different devices at once, completely free of charge. You can expect a host of security and privacy features, great streaming unblocking results, and fast connection speeds. If, after that, you decide to subscribe, you'll even be able to use the VPN service across unlimited devices simultaneously. No worry too much, though, as you'll still be able to change your mind thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Why use Surfshark 7-day free trial

A virtual private network (VPN) is a crucial tool nowadays to boost your online experience as it allows you to enjoy a more private and secure internet, while enabling you to unlock otherwise geo-restricted content, among other things.

Yet, not all VPN services are made equal. That's why we found the opportunity to test premium services without committing to a paid subscription very advantageous.

As mentioned earlier, Surfshark isn't the only VPN with a free trial on the market – but it's perhaps the best option out there.

For instance, CyberGhost offers some shorter free trial options for new subscribers depending on the device they use – 24 hours for Windows and Mac users, 3 days on Android, and 7 days on iOS devices. Private Internet Access also offers a 7-day free trial, but only for Android and iOS users who activate it via the official app stores. NordVPN does something similar, but only for new Android subscribers.

By contrast, any new users can enjoy Surfshark's 7-day free trial – no matter the device they use – and they can do so directly from the provider's official websites. Even better, Surfshark's free trial can be active on three devices at once.

How to use Surfshark 7-day free trial

Taking advantage of Surfshark's new 7-day free trial couldn't be easier.

You start by choosing the plan that best works for you between Surfshark Starter (which also includes its Alternative ID and CleanWeb services), Surfshark One (which also adds the provider's antivirus, Alert ID, and search engine tools), and Surfshark One+ (which includes all of the above plus the data removal service Incogni).

To do so, you'll have to enter your email address and payment details "to confirm you’re a first-time user," the provider explains on its dedicated page.

The next step is to create an account by filling in the login credentials.

Once you do that, you can download, install, and start using Surfshark for a week free of charge.