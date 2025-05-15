Surfshark's Dedicated IP service now has 7 new locations – here's what you need to know

Surfshark has just upgraded its Dedicated IP offering with seven new locations

Users can then choose their unique and static IP address among 20 locations worldwide

The VPN provider launched the Dedicated IP feature back in 2023

Surfshark has just unveiled a considerable upgrade to its Dedicated IP feature, expanding the offering with seven new locations.

This means you can now choose your unique, static IP address among 20 locations worldwide, and enjoy the protection of one of the best VPN services on the market, alongside the perks of a fixed IP.

Surfshark's Dedicated IP is a paid extra feature available on Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS that supports all major protocols, including WireGuard, for maximum speed and performance.

Surfshark Dedicated IP locations

As Surfshark Senior Product Manager Justas Pukys explains, demand for Surfshark Dedicated IP has been rapidly increasing, especially among major cities worldwide.

This is why the company decided to enlarge its network to seven more locations to "bring this feature closer to users in key regions around the world," notes the provider.

New Dedicated IPs are then available in the US (Denver, New York, Las Vegas), Brazil (São Paulo), Poland (Warsaw), Singapore (Singapore), and Turkey (Istanbul).

These add to the 13 locations already included in the offering, which are: the US (San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas), Canada (Toronto), the UK (London), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Germany (Frankfurt), France (Paris), Italy (Milan), Japan (Tokyo), Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Australia (Sydney), and South Africa (Johannesburg).

More locations are also expected to be released soon as Surfshark seeks to keep expanding its Dedicated IP feature to meet users' needs.

Why using Surfshark Dedicated IP

IP-spoofing is one of the main capabilities of virtual private network (VPN) tools. Without a dedicated IP, however, VPNs will connect users to a random IP address located in the country or city they wish their traffic to be rerouted.

The drill here is that several users will be connected to the same random IP. While this is great for boosting online anonymity, it can create some drawbacks to the overall internet experience. That's exactly where Dedicated IPs come in.

All in all, "Dedicated IP acts as a permanent, individual address on the internet that offers a more stable and reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network) experience," said Pukys.

As only you will be able to use your assigned Dedicated IP, this will trigger fewer human verification requests (the annoying CAPTCHAs you get every time you use a VPN).

A Dedicated IP, Pukys explains, it also enhances secure access to platforms that require consistent identification, such as remote servers or banking services, and minimizes exposure to the risks commonly associated with shared IP usage.

You may be wondering, though, what about privacy if a fixed IP is linked with the user's email address. The provider ensures it has found a fix to this potential issue by developing an anonymous mode.

"This feature allows users to unlink their Dedicated IP from their email address, ensuring that even Surfshark remains unaware of the identity of the IP owner," Pukys told TechRadar in 2023, when Surfshark Dedicated IP was first launched.

As mentioned earlier, you need to upgrade your current plan to benefit from this advanced feature. To do so, head to the Surfshark account page and tap on the new Dedicated IP section. This is located just below the VPN section. Once there, click Upgrade. At the time of writing, Surfshark's Dedicated IP costs an additional monthly fee of $3.75.