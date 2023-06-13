Surfshark VPN launches new Dedicated IP feature

One of the best VPN providers out there, Surfshark has just launched a "significant" new feature.

Known as Dedicated IP, it's a unique IP address specifically assigned to one user only. In this way, people can have the protection of a virtual private network (VPN) together with all the perks of a fixed IP.

Available for all the main operating systems, users can choose from six locations at the moment by paying an additional monthly fee.

Why should you use a dedicated IP?

Just like any other VPN, when you connect to one of Surfshark's servers you're given a randon IP address. This means that the same IP may be assigned to other users, too. This is great for security reasons as it ensures anonymity, but it can create some drawbacks at times.

"Since a Dedicated IP is used exclusively by one person, users can expect a more stable VPN experience with fewer CAPTCHA requests, and they’ll be less likely to get blacklisted by websites. A Dedicated IP is also a great solution for accessing remote servers or banking platforms, which tend to require a consistent IP address," said Justas Pukys, VPN product owner at Surfshark.

A dedicated IP works exactly like any other VPN connection: encrypting people's connection and spoofing their real location. But, unlike a random static IP, the IP address is used by just one person, and stays the same each time the user connects.

At this point you might be wondering if your online anonymity might be negatively affected from this change. A random IP shared by multiple people at the same time sounds a way better choice when it comes to securing user privacy—on paper, at least. It's also true that a Dedicated IP is linked to a single email address, meaning the provider might be able to see what you do online.

Surfshark claims to have fixed this issue, though, by developing a so-called anonymous mode. Pukys said: "This feature allows users to unlink their Dedicated IP from their email address, ensuring that even Surfshark remains unaware of the identity of the IP owner."

Surfshark's Dedicated IP is available for its Windows, macOS, Android and iPhone VPN app. The feature is also compatible with all the VPN protocols on offer, including its fast and secure WireGuard. In our last round of tests, Surfshark came out as the #1 fastest VPN around when connected to this protocol.

At the time of writing, users can choose from six locations. Four of those are in the US (New York, San Jose, Los Angeles and Dallas) one in London, UK, and one in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Further locations will be soon released, including Milan (Italy), Paris (France), Canada (Toronto), Australia (Sydney), Tokyo (Japan) and more.

Head to the Surfshark account page and tap on the new Dedicated IP section. This is located just below the VPN section. Once there, click Upgrade. Surfshark's Dedicated IP costs an additional monthly fee of $3.75. It is worth noting that the number of Dedicated IPs is limited, so your chosen location might not always be available for purchase.

Surfshark isn't the only VPN provider on the market offering a dedicated IP. Other services boasting a similar feature include NordVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access (PIA) and Windscribe.