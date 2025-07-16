Some unreleased Pixel phones have been spotted on FCC and IMDA databases

Their presence suggests these handsets will be launching soon

Oddly though, only three models are listed, while we're expecting four in the Pixel 10 series

It’s likely that the Google Pixel 10 series will be launching soon, and now there’s another sign of its impending arrival, as three unreleased Google phones have been spotted on some official databases.

XpertPick (via NotebookCheck) has spotted listings for these devices on both the US's FCC (Federal Communications Commission) database, and a database for the Singaporean IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority).

These sorts of databases are places where phones have to be listed before they launch, and the listings usually appear quite soon before the handsets are announced. So the appearance of these Pixel phones here suggests we might be just weeks away from the arrival of the Pixel 10 series.

A listing for unannounced Pixel phones on an IMDA database (Image credit: IMDA)

Mentioned by model number

It’s worth noting that the devices aren’t mentioned by name. Instead they’re given model numbers, with a device believed to be the Pixel 10 being listed mostly as GK2MP, the Pixel 10 Pro mostly listed as GEHN3, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL listed mostly as G45RY.

We say “mostly” because there are other model numbers too, but XpertPick believes these are just variants of the phones above.

It’s interesting though that there are seemingly only three distinct models listed here, given that we’re expecting four Pixel 10 models, with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold also likely to be in the mix. Still, we wouldn’t read much into its absence, as we haven’t seen any other indications that this won’t be launching or that it will be landing later.

We should find out soon anyway, as leaks suggest the Pixel 10 series will be announced on August 20.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors