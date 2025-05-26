Fresh Google Pixel 10 leaks may have revealed some of the colors and wallpapers for the upcoming flagship phone

More Google Pixel 10 leaks emerge

Colors and wallpapers have appeared online

The phones should launch in August

We've already seen the Google Pixel 10 being filmed for an advert on the streets of Canada, but the leaks aren't stopping: we now have unofficial information about some of the color options and wallpapers the flagship phone will bring with it.

According to tipster Mystic Leaks (via 9to5Google), the standard Pixel 10 will be available in Obsidian (black), Blue, Iris (purple), and Limoncello (yellow-ish) shades. Limoncello could be similar to the Lemongrass option we saw with the Google Pixel 7 in 2022.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the colors listed here are Obsidian (black), Green, Sterling (Gray), and Porcelain (white-ish). We've only got the names though, and there are no images showing what these colors actually look like.

The Pixel 9 offers Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), Wintergreen (green-ish), and Porcelain (white-ish). The Pro and Pro XL models come in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white-ish), Rose Quartz (pink), and Hazel (gray).

Pixel 10 wallpapers

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

From the same source, we've got a host of high-resolution Pixel 10 wallpapers, and the team at Android Authority has collected them all together in a bundle, so you can install them on your current phone if you'd like to.

There are a lot of swirls and shapes and gradients here, and everything is very abstract. The colors of the backdrops also match the leaked colors of the phones, and each image has both a dark and a light option to match Android's visual modes.

We haven't heard too much about the Google Pixel 10 so far, apart from what was spotted at the recent promotional shoot, but it is expected to show up sometime in August – perhaps with a display upgrade and a significant speed boost.

Before then, Android 16 should begin to make its way out to the masses. The software is bringing with it numerous improvements, and is going to introduce a significant visual overhaul known as Material 3 Expressive.