Thanks to Amazon, you can score a great and up-to-date mid-range phone for less: right now you can get the Google Pixel 9a with 128GB of storage for $449 (was $499) at Amazon.

Granted, this 10% discount isn’t the biggest we’re expecting to see this week, with Amazon Prime Day now taking pace across four days if sales. But since the Pixel 9a already offers so much value at full price, it’s still one worth highlighting. What’s more, the 256GB model is also discounted by $50, from $599 to $549.

Google Pixel 9a: at Amazon The Google Pixel 9a excels at one thing: value for money. That's why this $50 discount is so exciting despite only knocking 10% off the price of the phone – the Pixel 9a is as capable a phone as you'll find at this price point, and offers a cheaper (albeit less powerful) Android alternative to the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The phone sports a beautiful 6.3-inch display, and inside, you get the Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM, enough power for day-to-day tasks, Gemini AI, and multitasking.

The Google Pixel 9a competes with the iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in the ‘budget-ized flagship’ space. Like its rivals, its a phone for people who want a reliable handset that can comfortably handle all your day-to-day tasks without breaking the bank.

At an already-great retail price of $499, the Pixel 9a is already quite a bit cheaper than the iPhone 16e ($599) or Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ($649) – an extra $50 saving is just the cherry on top.

So, what’s the Pixel 9a got going on when it comes to hardware? The phone is powered by Google’s own Tensor G4 chipset, the same one you’ll find in the flagship Pixel 9 series. This chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and, as mentioned, either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

As our Google Pixel 9a review notes, however, the phone’s best hardware asset is its bright and beautiful display, which measures in at 6.3 inches with a sharp 1080 x 2424 resolution. And while our review isn’t too favorable on the design of the Pixel 9a, I personally think it’s a good looking phone, especially for fans of minimalist or colorful tech.

Really, though, the Pixel 9a is defined by its excellent value – there are few phones on the market that are this capable for this low a price. While not a powerhouse by any means, it’s a step above the slower hardware that cheaper phones make use of.

There are plenty more deals to come this Prime Day, which lasts from July 8 till July 11 – if you’re looking to pick up a new smartphone during this summer sale, be sure to check out our guides to the best phones, best Android phones, and best cheap phones.