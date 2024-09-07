Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to be Samsung’s last major smartphone launch of 2024 – although we could see the Samsung Galaxy S25 in early 2025.

That timing – right before the Galaxy S25 – might make the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE a tough sell, though how compelling it is could largely come down to the price.

Sadly, we don’t yet know what the price will be, but thanks to leaks and rumors, we do have a very good idea of the upcoming phone's specs, and they paint a picture of a capable alternative to the standard Samsung Galaxy S24.

Below, you’ll find everything we’ve heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, including its likely screen, chipset, cameras, and release date, among other things.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S24

A cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S24 When is it out? Possibly October

Possibly October How much will it cost? Likely upwards of $599.99 / £599 / AU$899

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future)

Could land in October

Expect to pay upwards of $599.99 / £599 / AU$899

There’s some disagreement about when the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will launch. The most recent leak at the time of writing suggests the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will land in October. That’s in line with some other claims, with a previous leak stating that the Galaxy S24 FE would land in October or later, and another saying to expect the Galaxy S24 FE in late 2024 or early 2025.

On the other hand, a report from South Korea claimed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE would land this ‘summer’, which for South Korea would mean sometime between June and August.

Now, at the time of writing we’re in August, so that window is almost closed, but there’s other evidence for an imminent launch. For example, an online database listing for the Galaxy S24 FE has been found, as has a test build of firmware for the Galaxy S24 FE.

Perhaps most tellingly, a support page for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has actually been spotted on an official Samsung site. These are all things that we’d expect to happen close to launch.

Still, our guess for now is a Galaxy S24 FE launch in October, since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 only recently landed, and that would allow Samsung to space out its launches more. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed in October of last year.

We’re even less sure of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s price, as no details of that have yet leaked. But for reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE started at $599.99 / £599 / AU$899, so it’s likely you’ll have to pay at least that much.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: expected design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Likely to have a similar design to the S23 FE

Could have a big 6.7-inch screen

We have a good idea of what the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might look like, thanks to leaked marketing renders shared by Android Headlines. These – some of which you can see below – show a phone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, complete with a triple-lens camera running vertically down the back, and a punch-hole camera in the phone’s flat screen.

It reportedly also has an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on its screen, and Android Headlines claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be available in graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow, along, we think, with two more unknown shades which would be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Another source has mentioned similar colors, saying that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will come in black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow shades.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

We’ve also seen unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE from another source (one of which you can see below), which show much the same design, so this is likely what you can expect.

As for the screen, that last source mentions a 6.65-inch display, while the source of the marketing renders further up similarly says the Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch screen – one with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4-inch screen with a peak brightness of 1,450 nits.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / GizNext)

Oddly, though, multiple earlier leaks pointed to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE having a 6.1-inch screen instead. However, as these leaks are slightly less numerous and less detailed, we’re inclined to believe the 6.7-inch rumors.

One of the 6.1-inch sources added that the Galaxy S24 FE will have an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and that much at least is likely, since the Galaxy S23 FE has those specs.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: expected cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future)

Could have a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto camera

Cameras might be unchanged from the Galaxy S23 FE

A detailed Galaxy S24 FE specs leak points to a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto one, offering 3x optical zoom, along with a 10MP selfie camera. The source of this leak additionally claims that the Galaxy S24 FE will use ‘AI Zoom’ to get clear shots from a long distance.

We’ve also previously heard talk of the Galaxy S24 FE having a 50MP main sensor, and another leak adds some more details, saying that the Galaxy S24 FE has the same main camera as the S23 FE – specifically a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor with 1.0μm pixels. For what it’s worth, the other leaked camera specs also line up with those of the Galaxy S23 FE, so we might not see many upgrades here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: expected specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Might use an Exynos 2400e chipset

Could have up to 12GB of RAM

The battery might be 4,565mAh

For power, it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will have an Exynos 2400e chipset, which is reportedly a slightly less powerful version of the Exynos 2400 used in some variants of the Samsung Galaxy S24, and indeed a benchmark spotted by MySmartPrice suggests there’s slightly less power here.

That said, the Exynos 2400e should still be more powerful and more power efficient than the Exynos 2200 used in the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Interestingly, an earlier leak suggested that in some regions the Galaxy S24 FE might instead get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would be a bit more powerful than an Exynos 2400e. That’s a claim we’ve heard more than once, so you might luck out and get a Snapdragon chipset in the Galaxy S24 FE in some parts of the world.

For RAM, the benchmark mentioned above listed 8GB, which is what you get in the Galaxy S23 FE. However, several sources have said that the Galaxy S24 FE could actually top out at 12GB of RAM, so there might be both 8GB and 12GB models of the S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

For storage, we’ve heard talk of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE being available in both 128GB and 256GB capacities. Those Galaxy S24 FE storage capacities have been mentioned multiple times, and would be the same as those currently offered for the Galaxy S23 FE.

As for the battery, the most detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 FE battery leak so far points to a 4,565mAh battery capable of lasting for up to 29 hours of video playback or 78 hours when listening to music.

We’re inclined to believe these claims, but it’s worth noting that a couple of earlier Galaxy S24 FE battery leaks pointed to Samsung’s next FE having a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery.

Finally, we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could come with various AI features, like other reasonably high-end Samsung phones.