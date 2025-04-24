Save $150 on the impressive Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon

I'm sorry to mention AI, but one good thing it can be thanked for is transforming budget smartphones into higher-performing devices. That's the case with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is now down to $559.99 (was $709.99) at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is packed with productivity and high-quality features that will improve your smartphone experience without costing as much as the premium handset. As well as excellent performance and a lengthy battery life, this version comes with an increased 256GB of storage and is available in all colorways.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $709.99 now $559.99 at Amazon This mid-range flagship handset from Samsung boasts a range of features, including an impressive high-res 50MP camera that will help anyone capture their memories in high definition. Performance and battery life are both strong for the price, too, so it's an excellent buy if you want a premium device at a budget-friendly price. If you want to own an unlocked smartphone that has it all, then this deal is seriously worthy of consideration.

We gave this phone a solid four out of five stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, which means we loved almost everything about it. It has an "impressive performance and brilliant battery life at an easy-to-stomach price". What more could you want from a smartphone?

If we were to pinpoint what we love most about the Galaxy S24 FE, it would have to be the AI features for photo editing, transcription, and text-generating tools. These will not only speed up your workflows but also enable you to generate content faster than ever before.

The display also shines thanks to its peak brightness of 1,900 nits, resulting in vibrant colors that pop and offer excellent clarity for the finer details.

