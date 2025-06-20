The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB of storage is currently $1,119 (was $1,419) at Amazon, meaning you can get Samsung’s highest-end flagship with upgraded storage for $300 less than its typical starting price. This discount only applies to the Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Silverblue color options.

If you don't need quite so much internal real estate, the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB of storage is also discounted at Amazon right now, coming in at $1,049 (was $1,299).

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of our favorite smartphones – it holds the top spot on our list of the best Samsung phones, and also features on our lists of the best Android phones, best camera phones, and best phones, period.

That’s thanks to its elegant design, titanium chassis, and class-leading spec sheet: the Galaxy S25 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, 12GB of RAM, and runs One UI 7 based on Android 15. It’s one of the most powerful phones money can buy, and thanks to this deal, you won’t need to part with as much cash to get your hands on it.

Samsnug Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419.99 now $1,119.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the apex of Samsung's engineering and design prowess. It's got a 6.9-inch display, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and (in this configuration) 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's loaded with One UI 7, based on Android 15, and some of the best AI you'll find on a smartphone, plus its quad-camera system is renowned as one of the best around. This $300 discount brings the expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra closer in line with typical premium flagship prices.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is as premium externally as it is on the inside – it sports a huge 6.9-inch display, a quad-camera system with a 200MP main sensor and up to 5x optical zoom, and comes in a range of subtle but varied colors.

The phone’s 5,000mAh battery impressed us while testing for our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, and keeps the phone going for a full day plus a few hours extra.

As for AI, Samsung’s integration is up there with the best of them – users have a choice between Google Gemini and Samsung’s own Bixby assistant, and the Now Brief feature builds a personalized feed based on your habits and interests, becoming more specific as you use the phone more.

Put simply, this is a fantastic price for one of the best phones in today’s market – especially if you lean towards Android. We don't know how long this discount will last, mind, so we'd recommend acting fast if the Galaxy S25 Ultra was already on your shopping list.