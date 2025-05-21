Our favorite Samsung phone has just hit a new record-low price in the Amazon Memorial Day sale

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has just dropped to $1,049 (was $1,299) in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale today - a surprise record-low price on this stunning flagship device.

If you're on the hunt for a top-tier Android device without the need for a trade-in, then this upfront $250 discount is easily the top pick in the annual Memorial Day sales so far. Yes, it's still pricey, but it's a fair price for the device we rank as the best Samsung phone money can buy right now.

As an overview, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, excellent battery life, and some of the best cameras we've seen on a smartphone so far. It is, quite simply, a fantastic choice if you're looking for a larger device with cutting-edge hardware and AI features. It also comes with the excellent S-Pen, which is perfect if you're looking to make the most of the expansive 6.7-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal at Amazon

The best Samsung phone money can buy

(Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is flat-out a superb choice if you've got a bit of cash to spend and want the best of the best from the brand. As the name suggests, it's the most premium device in the latest Galaxy S25 range, with a gorgeous design, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

In terms of power, the processor is the same as the other devices in the range, but the Ultra features a bigger display and a more versatile camera setup. Due to its size, it's the perfect candidate for pairing up with the Samsung S-Pen, which is supported and included.

As with other devices in the range, Samsung has shifted from simple hardware updates to AI-integrated software features with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. There's greater emphasis on cross-app support now, with enhancements to photos, text, and even audio applications. Samsung is still in the process of rolling out updates to its core AI experience, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra is well-positioned in this regard.