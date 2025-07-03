Prime Day is almost here, but before Amazon kicks off its biggest sale of the summer, there are plenty of great smartphone deals to scoop up elsewhere – especially with July 4th sales already underway.

In fact, Amazon already has one of the best deals I’ve seen this summer – you can now get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,099.74 (was $1,299.99) at Amazon, a $200 saving on our pick for the best Samsung phone.

At its normal retail price, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most expensive phones on the market, surpassing even the iPhone 16 Pro Max and other premium flagships like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and OnePlus 13.

That makes this deal all the more impressive – it also helps that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the top-specced phones you can buy, which has earned it spots in our lists of the best phones, best Android phones, best camera phones, and best AI phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.74 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a true beast of a phone. With a 6.9-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, you won't be left wanting when it comes to hardware. The handset also boasts four rear cameras, including a 200MP main snapper and two telephoto zoom lenses. Amazon's latest discount knocks $200 off the price of this feature-packed flagship, and while it's still not cheap, it's a welcome deal all the same.

When it comes to hardware, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more powerful handset than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ display and titanium chassis, and comes with the iconic S Pen stylus for note taking on the go.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM keep this beautiful beast running, and with 256GB of storage as standard there’s plenty of room for apps, games, and photos.

When we tested the phone for our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we found it could keep up with most everything we threw at it. A standout feature has to be the quad-camera system, which features two telephoto lenses with 3x and 5x optical zoom, and a super-high resolution 200MP main camera.

Whenever shopping events like Prime Day and July 4th come around, I always check for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals, because it really is one of the best phones you can buy. If you’re an Android fan, or just want an extremely powerful phone, then this deal could do the trick for a great (albeit still expensive) price.