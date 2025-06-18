Forget iPhone 17 Air – Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge has just received its first big price cut at Amazon
Want a slick, slim Samsung phone for summer? Grab this Galaxy S25 Edge deal on Amazon before it goes
Life comes at you pretty fast, including iPhone 17 Air rumors, but I’m here to tell you to brush them aside: that’s because the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is on sale at Amazon for $999 (was $1,219). That’s a cool saving of $220 on a phone that was very recently released.
This marks the first price cut for this super-slim take on the Galaxy S25 series and makes the phone much more compelling in my eyes. As TechRadar’s Managing Editor for both Phones and Deals I can wholeheartedly recommend this S25 Edge deal. And I suggest you snap it up even though the Amazon Prime Day deals are on the horizon, as I don’t think this one will stick around for long.
With $220 sliced off its list price, I'd argue Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is now a lot more of a compelling flagship phone that's been nipped and tucked into a super-slim frame. While you lose a third rear camera compared to the Galaxy S25, there's a lot of performance on offer, a while suite of AI tools, a neat design and more. So if you want a pocketable Galaxy phone this is the one to look at.
TechRadar's Senior Editor Philip Berne gave the phone 3.5 out of 5 stars in his Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review, noting: “The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkably lightweight phone, and it feels different to anything else I’ve tried. The phone offers top-notch performance and stays cool under pressure, but the battery life isn’t great, and the charging speed is too slow. This phone fills a niche for Samsung fans, but it won’t win over a new audience or raise eyebrows among the competition.”
While that’s solid (if not overwhelming) praise, I feel the S25 Edge will tickle the fancy of people who want a phone that’s not so bulky in their pocket, jacket, purse and so on.
And with the summer having arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, and thus the likelihood of more weddings and events, I think it might be a great phone for people who want something to slip into a suit jacket pocket or a stylish handbag without any unsightly lines.
At $999 I think the Galaxy S25 Edge is now at a decent price, one that means its few shortcomings are easier to overlook.
And while Apple's iPhone 17 Air remains in the realms of rumors, and likely won’t arrive until September at the earliest, if you want a slim phone now with some sold specs, this Galaxy S25 Edge deals is worth a closer look.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.