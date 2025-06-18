Life comes at you pretty fast, including iPhone 17 Air rumors, but I’m here to tell you to brush them aside: that’s because the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is on sale at Amazon for $999 (was $1,219). That’s a cool saving of $220 on a phone that was very recently released.

• Shop more deals at Amazon

This marks the first price cut for this super-slim take on the Galaxy S25 series and makes the phone much more compelling in my eyes. As TechRadar’s Managing Editor for both Phones and Deals I can wholeheartedly recommend this S25 Edge deal. And I suggest you snap it up even though the Amazon Prime Day deals are on the horizon, as I don’t think this one will stick around for long.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,219 now $999 at Amazon With $220 sliced off its list price, I'd argue Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is now a lot more of a compelling flagship phone that's been nipped and tucked into a super-slim frame. While you lose a third rear camera compared to the Galaxy S25, there's a lot of performance on offer, a while suite of AI tools, a neat design and more. So if you want a pocketable Galaxy phone this is the one to look at.

TechRadar's Senior Editor Philip Berne gave the phone 3.5 out of 5 stars in his Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review, noting: “The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkably lightweight phone, and it feels different to anything else I’ve tried. The phone offers top-notch performance and stays cool under pressure, but the battery life isn’t great, and the charging speed is too slow. This phone fills a niche for Samsung fans, but it won’t win over a new audience or raise eyebrows among the competition.”

While that’s solid (if not overwhelming) praise, I feel the S25 Edge will tickle the fancy of people who want a phone that’s not so bulky in their pocket, jacket, purse and so on.

And with the summer having arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, and thus the likelihood of more weddings and events, I think it might be a great phone for people who want something to slip into a suit jacket pocket or a stylish handbag without any unsightly lines.

At $999 I think the Galaxy S25 Edge is now at a decent price, one that means its few shortcomings are easier to overlook.

And while Apple's iPhone 17 Air remains in the realms of rumors, and likely won’t arrive until September at the earliest, if you want a slim phone now with some sold specs, this Galaxy S25 Edge deals is worth a closer look.