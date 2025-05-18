Amazon's stacked Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deal includes a free double storage upgrade and a $50 gift card

If you're a big fan of Samsung phones but don't like how thick and heavy they are, then you might want to check out the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It's currently only available for preorder, but if you head over to Amazon, you can get it with a double storage upgrade to 512GB and a free $50 Amazon gift card.

We've not yet carried out a full review, but if you'd like to know our first impressions, take a read of our Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on write-up. We've also got everything you need to know about the S25 Edge, which includes more information about the phone's specs.

All in, we're feeling very positive about Samsung's latest addition, and with this tempting deal, we imagine you might be too if you're shopping for an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deal on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,269.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon What a deal! Amazon's impressive Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder offer includes an upgrade to 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB model, and a free $50 Amazon gift card. I'm not sure how this deal could realistically get any better. If you're looking for a high-end Samsung phone, then we suggest taking advantage of this deal while it's still available ahead of the launch on May 30.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is incredibly similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus, and our reviewer, Philip Berne, said, "it's so good I don’t understand why anyone would buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra." High praise, indeed.

The reason for buying the Edge over and above the Plus and the Ultra is the super-thin 5.8mm chassis and 200 MP camera sensor. It's also wrapped in titanium, which is both strong and great-looking. Like the Plus and Ultra, you'll still get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset that ensures excellent performance and battery life.

If you're keen on Samsung but don't like the look of this deal, we have a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. You might also like our best cell phone deals page for all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.