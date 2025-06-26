Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – the Galaxy S25 Edge is free right now without a trade-in at T-Mobile

Waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Right now, there's an amazing promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge that might just tempt you away from the upcoming foldable. T-Mobile is currently offering the sleek device for free when you open a new line on one of its eligible unlimited plans.

Unlike with many 'big carrier' phone deals, there’s no need to trade in an old device for this one, making it an especially appealing option for anyone looking to upgrade without that particular hassle.

Right now, this is also the only way to score the device for free without a trade, which is incredibly impressive considering the device retails for $1,100.

Note, however, you'll need to sign up for either the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next unlimited plan to qualify. These plans sit at the top of T-Mobile’s offerings and include high-speed data, added perks like streaming service subscriptions, and upgrade flexibility, but are the pricier options at the carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a new line on an eligible plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the Galaxy S25 Edge offers this brand-new device for free without the need for a pesky trade-in. While you will still need a new line on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan (the more expensive options), it's possible to waive the entire $1,100 cost of this device. The carrier also throws in a 512GB device for the price of a 256GB version, which is another reason to check out this deal.

In addition to the above deals on the device itself, T-Mobile is also giving out up to $800 to help cover the cost of outstanding phone contracts from other providers. This bonus comes in the form of a prepaid Mastercard and is available on top of any new-line bonuses.

If you're thinking about making the switch, then this could be extremely handy indeed to cover any additional costs you may incur.

Other phone deals available today

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

If you'd rather wait it out for the next Samsung Galaxy phones to release, then you can instead reserve a device ahead of the Samsung Unpacked keynote on July 9th. Simply sign up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to pre-order, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstakes. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked, so stay tuned for more coverage from TechRadar.

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge worth buying?

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

If you’re curious to learn more about the device, be sure to check out our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review. While the phone doesn’t introduce many new features compared to the rest of the S25 lineup, it does stand out thanks to its remarkably slim 5.8mm profile.

To achieve this ultra-thin design, Samsung has made a few compromises, which include the removal of a telephoto lens and a slightly smaller battery. Despite that, the Galaxy S25 Edge remains just as powerful and feature-rich as its siblings, offering excellent cameras, impressive performance, and advanced AI tools in an extremely premium package.

Overall, it’s still a top pick for Android users who want cutting-edge tech in a super slimline design.