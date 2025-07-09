T-Mobile's opening Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 deal gets you $1,100 off - here's how

T-Mobile's opening deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are offering massive discounts of up to $1,100 on these stunning new foldables this week - some of the biggest savings you'll find anywhere today.

To get this huge discount, you'll need to trade in an old device alongside a new line on either the Go5G Plus or Experience Unlimited plan. The rebate here, however, is enough to cover the entire cost of the new Flip 7 - and you'll also get a free storage upgrade to boot on either device.

If you're not looking to trade-in, new customers can instead get an excellent discount of up to $800 when they switch over to T-Mobile. That's not quite enough to cover the entire cost of a device, but it's a significant saving that's well worth considering switching for if you're not looking to trade.

Note that both these devices are now available for preorder at the carrier head of an official release date of July 25th. If you're interested in knowing more about these devices, you can check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review in progress and our everything-you-need-to-know page on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

T-Mobile's opening Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 deal

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to $1,100 off, plus a free storage upgrade at T-Mobile

Two stunning new foldables - the best yet?

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 bring meaningful improvements - so much so, in fact, that we're confident in saying these devices bring the brand's foldable line-up to the next level.

The Fold 7 is thinner and lighter than ever at just 8.9mm folded and 215g, and opens into an expansive 8-inch AMOLED display that's almost as big as an iPad mini. It features a larger 6.5-inch outer screen, a more discreet hinge, and an upgraded 200MP main camera borrowed from the S25 Ultra. While it lacks S Pen support and a 5x zoom lens due to its slim design, the Fold 7 delivers flagship performance with a Gen 8 Elite chip, 12GB RAM, and a 4,400mAh battery in a refined form factor.

The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, finally feels like a real flagship in its own right. Its 4.1-inch FlexWindow cover screen is bigger, smoother (now 120Hz), and far more useful, wrapping around the rear cameras for a sleeker look. Inside, the 6.9-inch display feels more like a standard flagship, while a thinner build and a larger 4,300mAh battery mark major usability gains.

Performance-wise, the Flip 7 runs on Samsung’s new Exynos 2500 chip and offers improved durability with a stronger FlexHinge and tighter waterproofing. The cameras remain unchanged from the Flip 6, but for most users, the massive cover screen upgrade makes that a fair trade-off.

The Fold 7 starts at $1,999.99, and the Flip 7 at $1,099. Both are available in multiple colors and begin shipping from July 25.